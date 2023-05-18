Health Connect America Expands Partnership with WipeOS
FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Connect America (HCA), which provides mental and behavioral health services to children, families, and adults across multiple states, announced today plans to expand their partnership with WipeOS to provide hard drive formatting and software installation for Electronics Recycling Solutions (ERS,) a division of Health Connect America.
ERS was founded to provide on-the-job training for adults with autism and other disabilities through the ethical recycling of electronics. Less than 20% of electronics waste produced in the U.S. is recycled, the rest ends up in landfills. The employees at ERS are taught how to shred hard drives and other electronic equipment while salvaging memory chips, CPUs, etc. for resale. WipeOS provides hardware and software solutions for formatting as well as permanently wiping data from hard drives, servers, computers, and laptops. WipeOS also acts as a device discovery tool that collects the machine details for comprehensive
reporting.
“WipeOs is a tool that’s not only the most user-friendly we’ve found, but also the most extensive for our unique program,” said Dave Krikac, vice president of adult services at HCA. “And we’re able to hire more special needs adults and train them much faster because the WipeOS solution saves us so much time.”
“WipeOS is thrilled to partner with such a worthwhile organization to make sure they can provide jobs and technical opportunities for users to learn,” shared Andrew Heal, chief executive officer of WipeOS. “Applying industry-leading best practices ensures there will be continued growth and success for ERS and their employees.”
More information about Health Connect America services and programs is listed here. For additional information about WipeOS visit their website here.
About Health Connect America
Health Connect America (HCA) provides mental and behavioral health services to children, families, and adults across 56 locations across five states impacting the lives of nearly 10,000 people daily. The organization is honored to be a part of the communities served walking with clients as they embark on a journey to self-improvement and more fulfilling lives. Health Connect America provides services where clients need them – within the community, the home, or in one of the organization’s many locations. Through a vast network of direct care professionals, HCA is readily available to meet the needs of both clients and their families. The services delivered include one-on-one or family counseling, case management, autism services, or medication management for children, adults, and families. These services promote positive personal growth, develop healthy coping skills and preserve and repair relationships and natural support systems. For more information see http://www.healthconnectamerica.com/
Amanda Cecconi
