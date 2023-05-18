Gray Strategic Partners, LLC Launches to Serve M&A Market

Submit Release
CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray Strategic Partners, LLC, a new boutique investment banking firm, has launched operations in Canton, Mass., with a focus on delivering comprehensive, end-to-end financial and strategic advisory services related to buying and selling businesses, mergers, joint ventures, strategic alliances and other business combinations.

“Gray Strategic Partners is focused on providing holistic financial advice on mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and raising institutional capital to help clients achieve their liquidity and growth objectives,” according to Stephen Rusch, the firm’s Managing Director. “We evaluate the needs of each client and develop a bespoke strategy to achieve their objectives, whether it is buying or selling a business, raising debt or equity capital, or structuring a joint venture.”

Gray Strategic Partners works with public and private companies, family-owned businesses, start-ups and financial-investor-owned businesses of all sizes and at all stages of development, across a wide range of industries including energy, general industrial, natural resources, consumer & retail, and food & beverage.

Stephen Rusch, the firm’s Managing Director, is an investment banking and capital advisory veteran who previously held senior positions at middle-market investment banking firms in New York, co-founded a capital advisory firm in Latin America, and served as Chief Financial Officer for a West Coast energy business.

For additional information about Gray Strategic Partners, LLC visit www.graystrategicpartners.com

Gray Strategic Partners, LLC is part of the Gray, Gray & Gray family of companies, which provides accounting and advisory services through Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, which is ranked among the country’s Top 200 accounting firms and has been named to the “Best of the Best” list as one of the nation’s best-managed firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine; and private wealth management services through Gray Private Wealth, LLC.

