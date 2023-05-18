CallCabinet Compliant Recording & Analytics, now available for Zoom Meetings & Zoom Phone
EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet announced today the global availability of its cloud-native call recording, next-gen conversation analytics and custom business intelligence reporting solution, known as CallCabinet Compliant Recording & Analytics, for Zoom Meetings & Zoom Phone.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. brings remote and in-person teams together, ensuring collaboration whenever and wherever. By integrating with Zoom, CallCabinet Compliant Recording & Analytics can enhance business intelligence for companies of all sizes by automatically recording, analyzing, and archiving Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Phone conversations.
“Integrating CallCabinet with Zoom Meetings and Phone is a significant leap forward for all businesses needing future-proof regulatory compliance and unparalleled business intelligence on every conversation. Born in the cloud and leveraging the power of the cloud, CallCabinet can support any on-premise, remote or hybrid working environment.” said Ryan Kahan, CEO of CallCabinet. “With CallCabinet, organizations can migrate legacy and proprietary recording data to assist in their digital transformation and turn their data into actionable, real-time business intelligence.”
Designed for the hybrid work environment and with the most flexible and seamless deployment options, CallCabinet Compliant Recording & Analytics for Zoom Meetings and Zoom Phone enhances your UC environment. From day-to-day conversations to top-end contact centers, businesses around the world can now enjoy next-gen conversation analytics, quality assurance automation, PCI redaction and more. As for cybersecurity, CallCabinet’s military-grade encryption ensures every interaction is secure, protecting your customer’s data and your business.
Utilize powerful keyword and key phrase analysis, call transcriptions, sentiment analysis, video and screen recording as well as screen capture to positively impact both the customer and employee experience. Not only does CallCabinet offer a complete view of your operations, but compliance and QA tools such as agent evaluation, to help you train every employee to be your best employee, increase sales and meet customer expectations.
With a proven track record in the world’s most heavily regulated industries, CallCabinet is versatile, scalable and future-proof, with upgrades managed seamlessly in the SaaS manner. Customizable recording plans, intelligent conversation analytics and global support – CallCabinet evolves your business by putting your data to work for you.
CallCabinet enables organizations to eliminate costly legacy systems, hardware and maintenance. As a cloud-native SaaS, it is always up-to-date, has 99.999% uptime, and provides a centralized, single-pane-of-glass view of all conversation data.
Learn how CallCabinet can increase operational efficiency and eliminate the challenges of traditional on-premise recording solutions by scheduling a demo.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet’s revolutionary, compliance call recording solutions are enabling centralized and unrestricted business intelligence within any communications environment. CallCabinet’s cloud-native solutions are powered by next-gen AI and utilize specialized machine learning to deliver unparalleled business intelligence in real-time. We help advance business success with future-proof regulatory compliance, next-gen customizable reporting and analytics, custom business intelligence reporting and quality assurance automation.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
Jessica Kruger
Jessica Kruger
CallCabinet
+1 5615603022
jessicak@callcabinet.com
