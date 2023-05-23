Waterfall Resort Alaska Opens for Another Season of Great Ocean Sportfishing

Waterfall Resort Alaska is located remotely on Prince of Wales Island on the Inside Passage Scott McKelvey, new General Manager at Waterfall Resort Alaska Guest Maxx Wolfson took this photo of Waterfall Resort Alaska cabins entering it in the annual Guest Photo Contest.

KETCHIKAN, ALASKA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What’s new at Waterfall Resort Alaska in 2023 other than another great season of ocean fishing for king and silver salmon, Pacific halibut and lingcod?

The season's opening welcomes a new General Manager, Scott McKelvey, although a seasoned member of the team.

“This is my 31st year at Waterfall Resort Alaska, having worked up from a guide to 8 years as head guide to 15 years as Operations Manager. As part of that job and in addition to keeping the inner functioning of the resort running smoothly with the support of an incredible crew, I’ve worked together with Alaskan fishing regulation agencies to assure that our fishing practices continue to support stability of the Alaska fisheries while balancing access for our guests who may be experiencing the joy of sportfishing in Alaska for the first time or the 40th time. Now I can put that experience to work overseeing the entire functioning of our resort as General Manager.”

In addition to welcoming the new GM, Waterfall Resort has several improvements to announce:

• Renovation of 13 cabins with heated floor, queen size beds, new fixtures and bench chests,

• A new wine cooler to assure our Stoller Vineyard wines are maintained at the correct temperature,

• A new BBQ to support great evening meals for our guests,

• A larger inventory of parts for our fleet to assure smooth and safe operation of all our boats.

The new season opens June 12 with the annual King of Kings Salmon Tournament. It’s the largest ocean sportfishing tournament focused on king salmon with awards for silver salmon catches, too. King of the Day (KOD) winners are announced each night at dinner awarding Waterfall General Store merchandise for the tournament-registered guest who lands the largest king salmon for that day. Every daily winner is also entered into the season-end’s drawing for a Ford F-150 truck. The season’s biggest king salmon wins $10,000 cash! Weekly and monthly winners for both king salmon and silver salmon receive awards that include return trips and thousands of dollars in cash.

After fishing, other activities are available for guests before and after a hearty and delicious buffet dinner. The feast often includes cracked crab, fresh salads and appetizers, venison, lamb, beef, and, of course, Alaska fresh fish together with Stoller Vineyard wines and yummy desserts and ice creams.

To work off dinner, and if you’re a golf fan, you can test your drive across our lagoon to the green where you’ll often see bears and deer grazing. It’s 165 yards from the tee area next to our Lagoon Saloon. As golf fans ourselves, Waterfall Resort is a proud sponsor of Davis Chatfield in the Korn Ferry Tour this year. Perhaps you can test your own drive against his! He’ll be joining us at the resort.

The Lagoon Saloon, with its great drinks and other entertainment, is another favorite spot to enjoy after a day of fishing. Start-up a game of poker, ping-pong or compare “big fish” stories with other guests. Bartender Ron has been a favorite resort personality for 33 years with his special drink recipes to savor.

Many guests enjoy the mile-long walk to the namesake waterfall. After all, Alaska’s midnight sun encourages late night enjoyment of the surrounds. Deer and bear step aside on the forest path to allow visitors to continue their trek, passing historic structures, forest, and ocean inlets. Bald eagles present a favorite photo-opp, too. All guests are encouraged to enter the annual Guest Photo Contest.

A 90-minute flight from Seattle, Waterfall Resort guests are greeted at the Ketchikan airport and taken to the resort by float plane. Anglers of all skill levels embark on expertly guided sport-fishing excursions to land king salmon, silver salmon, halibut, lingcod, and more. Southeast Alaska’s breath-taking landscape is filled with awe-inspiring wildlife including humpback whales, orcas (killer whales), bald eagles, otters, puffins, and more.

For more information or to book a stay, call 800-544-5125 or visit WaterfallResort.com.



About Waterfall Resort Alaska

Waterfall Resort Alaska delivers extraordinary outdoor lifestyle experiences featuring unique and scenic destinations, marine expertise, satisfying local cuisine, easy travel and warm, friendly customer service. Founded in 1980, Waterfall Resort was renovated from the largest cannery in Alaska located on Prince of Wales Island west of Ketchikan on the Inside Passage. Originally Waterfall Cannery, Nakat Packing Corporation, a subsidiary of A&P, acquired it in 1925 and operated it for the next 55 years before it was transformed into the popular fishing resort it is today.