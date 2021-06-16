Waterfall Resort Alaska Announces Its June 2021 Season Opening

First time guest at Waterfall Resort Alaska, Bradley Maunz, with his 29.8 lb king salmon winning King of the Day (KOD). Waterfall Resort Alaska guest Bill Meairs has fun shaing a wide, gaping mouth with his king salmon and lingcod catches. Hristo Marintchev with daughter Angie who landed the family group’s biggest halibut for that day.

Waterfall Resort Alaska's 2021 sport fishing season opens June 17 with its season-long King of Kings Salmon-Tournament, one of Alaska's largest ocean events.

We’re happy to be back to a full and exciting season with our leisure and our corporate guests enjoying the fun and adventure of fishing in Alaska, especially after a long year of waiting to travel.” — Steve Cockrell, General Manager

KETCHIKAN, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 sportfishing season at Waterfall Resort Alaska kicks off June 17. Its traditional, season-long King of Kings Salmon-Tournament opens with the first arriving guests. It’s one of the largest tournaments in Alaska for ocean sport fishing.

King of the Day (KOD) winners are announced each night at dinner for the tournament-registered guest who lands the largest king salmon of the day. In addition to onsite and social media recognition and a Waterfall Resort Alaska cap, every daily winner is entered into the season-end’s drawing for $10,000 or a Ford F-150 truck. Plus, the season’s biggest king salmon wins $10,000. First-time Guest and Youth (under 18) win return trips for season’s largest king salmon in that category. Weekly and monthly winners for both king salmon and silver salmon receive awards that include return trips, Cabela’s merchandise, and thousands of dollars in cash.

If you’re a golf fan, there’s a chance to win the Great Alaska Tee Off, July 12-16. It’s a 165-yard drive across the saltwater lagoon to win prizes from the General Store and Lagoon Saloon.

Next to the tee area, the Lagoon Saloon, with its great drinks and other entertainment, is a great place to celebrate winning the longest drive, the biggest king salmon or to simply just share the best “big fish” story.

“Some friendly competition adds that extra reward to the already memorable and jaw-dropping adventure that Alaska provides everyone,” Steve Cockrell, General Manager, shares. “Our combined competitions give away more than any other resort in Southeast Alaska. Plus, some boats enjoy their own private contests among the boat mates, between boats or within a family.”

A 90-minute flight from Seattle, Waterfall Resort guests are greeted at the Ketchikan airport and taken to the resort by float plane. Anglers of all skill levels embark on expertly guided sport-fishing excursions to land king salmon, silver salmon, halibut, lingcod, and more. Southeast Alaska’s breath-taking landscape is filled with awe-inspiring wildlife including humpback whales, orcas, bald eagles, otters, puffins, and more. As evening approaches, guests share fish tales at the Lagoon Saloon then feast on hearty Alaskan fare and fresh seafood in the Dining Room.

Click for the full list of Waterfall Resort Alaska’s 2021 events and rates. For more information or to book a stay, call 800-544-5125 or visit WaterfallResort.com.

About The Waterfall Group

Leaders in adventure hospitality management on land, air and water, the Waterfall Group delivers extraordinary outdoor lifestyle experiences featuring unique and scenic destinations, marine expertise, satisfying local cuisine, easy travel and warm, friendly customer service. Founded in 1980, the Waterfall Group markets, operates and supports two all-inclusive Alaska sport fishing lodges in southeast Alaska.

