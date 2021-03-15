Sport Fishing TV Premieres Waterfall Resort Alaska on Discovery Channel

SFTV Jon Whittle and Waterfall Resort Alaska guide Bryan

Videographer Jon Whittle with Waterfall Resort Captain and Guide, Bryan, proudly sharing one of many king salmon catches during their filming time at the resort.

Waterfall Resort Alaska aerial of fishing boat and Alaska's beauty

The beauty surrounding Waterfall Resort Alaska while fishing makes the experience that much more memorable.

The season’s premiere of Sport Fishing TV (SFTV) on the Discovery Channel features Waterfall Resort Alaska on April 3, 2021, at 6:30 AM.

Our film crew had a great time during summer of 2020 filming our experience fishing in Alaska at Waterfall Resort. In my opinion, it's one of the best episodes in the show's 20-year history.”
— Shawn Bean, SFTV Writer-Director

KETCHIKAN, ALASKA, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The season’s premiere of Sport Fishing TV (SFTV) on the Discovery Channel features Waterfall Resort Alaska on April 3, 2021, at 6:30 A.M. A video preview is below.

Waterfall Resort General Manager, Steve Cockrell, remembers, “Having the SFTV crew visit us for taping the show was not just an honor but fun for all of us. We’re pleased that they chose us for the season’s premiere episode.”

The 20th season of SFTV marks over 200 airings with 6.5 million viewers and counting. Telling the history and future of fishing -- told one destination at a time, SFTV shares award-winning cinematography and rare archival footage all coming together to showcase heart-pounding fishing action. In addition, it explores how the species, destinations, migrations, and tactics have evolved over the years.

After the season’s premiere on the Discovery Channel of Waterfall Resort Alaska, each Saturday at 6:30 A.M., a new episode will air. Third and fourth quarter 2021 viewing will be rolled out on all the networks listed below and on-demand:
• Discovery Channel
• Pursuit
• Fox Sports
• Amazon Prime
• Outdoor America
• SFTV YouTube

A 90-minute flight from Seattle, Waterfall Resort guests are greeted at the Ketchikan airport and taken to the resort by float plane. Anglers of all skill levels embark on expertly guided sport-fishing excursions to land king salmon, silver salmon, halibut, ling cod, and more. Southeast Alaska’s breath-taking landscape is filled with awe-inspiring wildlife including humpback and Orca whales, bald eagles, sea otters, puffins, and more. As evening approaches, guests share fish tales at the Lagoon Saloon then feast on hearty Alaskan fare and fresh seafood in the Dining Room.

The full list of Waterfall Resort’s 2021 calendar of events can be accessed here. For more information or to book a stay, call 800-544-5125 or visit WaterfallResort.com.

About The Waterfall Group
Leaders in adventure hospitality management on land, air and water, the Waterfall Group delivers extraordinary outdoor lifestyle experiences featuring unique and scenic destinations, marine expertise, satisfying local cuisine, easy travel and warm, friendly customer service. Founded in 1980, the Waterfall Group markets, operates and supports two all-inclusive Alaska sport fishing lodges in southeast Alaska.

Robin Eschler
Waterfall Group
+1 805-451-4520
Robin@waterfallresort.com

Waterfall Resort Alaska fishing in action on SFTV. Watch now:

About

Ready to get away from the daily routine, unplug and experience the excitement of fishing in Alaska while enjoying personal service, comfortable accommodations, great food and the beauty of southeast Alaska and its Tongass National Forest? Are you looking for a great incentive for your team or perhaps a one-of-a-kind fund-raising event? Capture the experience of wild Alaska ocean fishing that you'll never forget. Call 800-544-5125 for more info. Accessible only by air and sea, our record-setting salmon cannery turned legendary sport-fishing resort draws anglers from around the world who come to our remote shores in pursuit of wild king and silver salmon, halibut, lingcod, and more than 20 other fish species. We’re just a short floatplane flight away from Ketchikan in Southeast Alaska, 90 minutes from Seattle, Washington. At Waterfall Resort, guests can arrive at the airport in the morning and be on the water fishing with us in the afternoon. We have the largest and best managed sport fishing fleet in Alaska! Waterfall Resort is the most popular fishing lodge in Alaska, a storied venue for saltwater anglers set on 52 acres on Prince of Wales Island, amid the world’s second largest rain forest. This historic property began in 1912 as a record-setting salmon cannery. Now beautifully renovated, the resort has welcomed more than 60,000 anglers to date. Enjoy our ultra-personalized service for an unparalleled Alaska sport-fishing experience. Let's go fishing!

experience the excitement of fishing in Alaska

