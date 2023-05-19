GURNICK ACADEMY TO LAUNCH A.O.S. IN CUT PROGRAM
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is launching its first-ever Associate of Occupational Science in Cardiac Ultrasound Technology (A.O.S. CUT) program at its Sacramento and San Mateo campuses in July 2023. The novel course utilizes key partnerships establish
Cardiovascular sonography, a.k.a. echocardiography, is a specialized area using ultrasound technology to scan heart muscles, valves, or blood flow. Used routinely in the early detection of complications, diseases, and cardiac abnormalities, such ultrasoun
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is launching a first-ever Associate of Occupational Science in Cardiac Ultrasound Technology (A.O.S. CUT) program in July 2023.SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is launching its first-ever Associate of Occupational Science in Cardiac Ultrasound Technology (A.O.S. CUT) program at its Sacramento and San Mateo campuses in July 2023. The novel course utilizes key partnerships established with clinical sites across the state.
Cardiovascular sonography, a.k.a. echocardiography, is a specialized area using ultrasound technology to scan heart muscles, valves, or blood flow. Used routinely in the early detection of complications, diseases, and cardiac abnormalities, such ultrasounds allow for more accurate diagnoses. Additionally, the procedure may be used to identify congenital anomalies in utero.
“This is a program made by Echocardiographers for Echocardiographers,” says Jorge Aguilera, program director of the new modality. “Our goal is to provide you with the tools necessary to give critical insight into the diagnosis of your patients.”
Abraham Cicchetti, Sacramento CD, echos this, “Our innovative program will provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to perform high-quality cardiac ultrasounds, an essential tool in diagnosing and managing heart disease.”
While Marc Feldman, San Mateo campus director, adds, “Training the next generation of cardiac ultrasound technologists is not just about imparting technical knowledge and skills; it’s about equipping them with the passion, dedication, and empathy needed to make a positive impact on the lives of patients.”
The 18-month,* in-depth program, with six (6) months of clinical rotations in echocardiography, prepares future diagnostic cardiac sonographers to secure their American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonography credential. Ultimately, said credentials provide for entry-level work in adult echo specialty areas.
The new program comes at a fortuitous time, with national job outlooks for the field only expected to grow. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, forecasts are projected to grow ten (10) percent from 2021 to 2031, faster than the average for all occupations.1
According to the BLS, cardiovascular sonographers have a significantly greater ROI than other similarly situated program professionals. The nationwide median annual wage for cardiovascular sonographers is around $75,380 annually.1✣
Further, the vocation receives high rankings within multiple core employment areas. U.S. News ranked Diagnostic Medical Sonographers #6 in Best Health Care Support Jobs and #64 in 100 Best Jobs overall. Jobs are rated according to their ability to offer an elusive mix of factors, including work-life balance, stress, upward mobility, and future growth.2
Do you think a career in cardiovascular sonography may be for you or someone you know? Find out more on the program website here. Consider taking the career training readiness quiz, or contact a knowledgeable admission advisor today.~
*72 Approved Instructional Weeks
✣ This may or may not be your experience. Wages can vary depending on many factors, including geographic location, years of experience, company culture, seniority, etc.
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private, post-secondary academy offering quality allied health, imaging, and nursing programs operating campuses across California. Distance education online extends a reach into states across the U.S.
Citations
1^a, b Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Diagnostic Medical Sonographers and Cardiovascular Technologists and Technicians. (Accessed May 10, 2023).
2 “Diagnostic Medical Sonographer Ranks among Best Jobs of 2020.” U.S. News in World Report. (Accessed May 10, 2023).
Cindy R Chamberlin, SEO Content Specialist
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts
+1 559-495-9246
email us here