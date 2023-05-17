Wednesday, May 17
Gov. Inslee signs new drug possession law after special legislative session
The Washington state Legislature approved a bipartisan compromise Tuesday to address drug possession and treatment during a one-day special session. The new bill makes it a gross misdemeanor to use drugs in public or possess small amounts of drugs. The bill also creates new options and funds resources to divert people from the courts and into addiction treatment. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law shortly after lawmakers approved the legislation. A group of legislators from all four caucuses struck a tentative new compromise Monday, that includes making drug use and knowing possession a gross misdemeanor, which is punishable by 180 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both. Continue reading at KUOW. (AP)
The great drug debate in Washington state has ended, with state lawmakers wrapping up a special session on the topic Tuesday. The dream of decriminalizing hard drugs is dead. Dead for now, anyway. (Nothing is forever in politics.) This result isn’t all that different from what many communities have been trying with mixed results for years. It’s punishment via the criminal justice system, with pathways set up for diversion into treatment. A lot of treatment, hopefully. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)
New law requires WA boaters to keep 1,000 yards from southern resident killer whales
A new bill signed into law Monday requires Washington boaters to keep at least 1,000 yards away from southern resident killer whales. Senate Bill 5371 aims to further protect the state’s endangered orca population. The southern resident killer whale numbers have dwindled over the decades, currently sitting at only 73. Contributing to their decline are lack of Chinook salmon, pollutants like PCBs in the water, inbreeding and noisy marine traffic. The new bill addresses one of those factors—requiring vessels, including whale-watching boats, to refrain from approaching within 1,000 yards of orcas, up from 300 yards. Continue reading at Q13.
Associated Press
Washington lawmakers pass bill keeping drugs illegal (Trudeau)
Columbian
Evergreen Public Schools unveils Skilled Trades Center
Washington Department of Commerce sends $5M to Lincoln Place 2
Vancouver OKs $12M purchase of Library Square transit site
Everett Herald
Arlington nixes $3,500 in security fees for Pride event
Comment: Constitutional argument for an assault weapons ban
Indian Country Today
Native professor works to revitalize clam gardens
News Tribune
Opinion: Puget Sound won’t build a new airport anytime soon. For Pierce County, that’s a win (Fey, Keiser)
New York Times
E.P.A. Proposes First Limits on Climate Pollution From Existing Power Plants
Olympian
With a drug crisis looming, Legislature takes action in one day of special session (Robinson, Pollet)
Peninsula Daily News
State passes drug law in single-day session (Chapman, Tharinger, Van De Wege)
Puget Sound Business Journal
Washington lags most states in tourism recovery, data shows
Suburbs are setting the pace for migration. But patterns are shifting.
Seattle Medium
Kaiser To Pay $140,000 To Settle Racial Harassment Suit
Seattle Times
Students asked for mental health resources, Seattle responds with $4.5M
The dream of decriminalizing is dead, and more from WA’s drug debate (Davis)
WA raises penalties for drug possession, criminalizes public use of drugs (Hackney, Goodman, Trudeau, Davis)
Editorial: Seattle Public Schools leaves community hanging on response to gun violence
Spokesman Review
‘It’s the first step’: Spokane County Commission approves 13th Superior Court judge
Inslee signs drug possession bill that pairs treatment with punishment into law (Jinkins, Billig, Pollet, Dhingra)
WA State Standard
Inslee signs drug policy overhaul into law
Arguments on landmark abortion pill case to be heard Wednesday in appeals court
Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima County gets $11.3 million boost from state for broadband infrastructure project
Workers prepare for record-setting heat predicted Friday, Saturday in Yakima Valley
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Teachers raise concerns about lack of air conditioning in the classroom
First-of-its-kind safe space for people living in cars, RVs coming to Interbay
Effort to build new airport in western Washington shifts to expanding existing airports
Drug possession bill passed by Washington state Legislature on first day of special session (Trudeau)
KUOW Public Radio
WA Legislature votes on a Blake fix. Now drug courts have to adapt
Snoqualmie Tribe enacts 2% land protection tax to help preserve ancestral lands
KXLY (ABC)
Liberty Lake City Council passes ordinance to give them final say on book bans
Q13 TV (FOX)
New law requires WA boaters to keep 1,000 yards from southern resident killer whales (Lovelett, Lekanoff)
Cascadia Daily News
Seniors face rising rents in ‘affordable’ housing
New Bellingham water taxi increases options to the San Juans
Crosscut
Washington lawmakers make drug possession a gross misdemeanor (Robinson, Pollet)
Your Washington ZIP code may affect your health-care quality
MyNorthwest
WA commission wants feedback on increased ferry rates
Cantwell calls on NASA for continued support of Washington’s aerospace industry
The Stranger
Washington’s War on Drugs Starts Up Again in July (Davis, Trudeau, Macri)
West Seattle Blog
$147 million in city funding announced for affordable-housing projects, none in West Seattle
FOLLOWUP: New state drug law approved; here’s how 34th District legislators voted (Nguyen, Alvarado, Fitzgibbon)