Wednesday, May 17

Gov. Inslee signs new drug possession law after special legislative session

The Washington state Legislature approved a bipartisan compromise Tuesday to address drug possession and treatment during a one-day special session. The new bill makes it a gross misdemeanor to use drugs in public or possess small amounts of drugs. The bill also creates new options and funds resources to divert people from the courts and into addiction treatment. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law shortly after lawmakers approved the legislation. A group of legislators from all four caucuses struck a tentative new compromise Monday, that includes making drug use and knowing possession a gross misdemeanor, which is punishable by 180 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both. Continue reading at KUOW. (AP)

The dream of decriminalizing is dead, and more from WA’s drug debate

The great drug debate in Washington state has ended, with state lawmakers wrapping up a special session on the topic Tuesday. The dream of decriminalizing hard drugs is dead. Dead for now, anyway. (Nothing is forever in politics.) This result isn’t all that different from what many communities have been trying with mixed results for years. It’s punishment via the criminal justice system, with pathways set up for diversion into treatment. A lot of treatment, hopefully. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

New law requires WA boaters to keep 1,000 yards from southern resident killer whales

A new bill signed into law Monday requires Washington boaters to keep at least 1,000 yards away from southern resident killer whales. Senate Bill 5371 aims to further protect the state’s endangered orca population. The southern resident killer whale numbers have dwindled over the decades, currently sitting at only 73. Contributing to their decline are lack of Chinook salmon, pollutants like PCBs in the water, inbreeding and noisy marine traffic. The new bill addresses one of those factors—requiring vessels, including whale-watching boats, to refrain from approaching within 1,000 yards of orcas, up from 300 yards. Continue reading at Q13.

Associated Press

Washington lawmakers pass bill keeping drugs illegal (Trudeau)

Columbian

Evergreen Public Schools unveils Skilled Trades Center

Washington Department of Commerce sends $5M to Lincoln Place 2

Vancouver OKs $12M purchase of Library Square transit site

Everett Herald

Arlington nixes $3,500 in security fees for Pride event

Comment: Constitutional argument for an assault weapons ban

Indian Country Today

Native professor works to revitalize clam gardens

News Tribune

Opinion: Puget Sound won’t build a new airport anytime soon. For Pierce County, that’s a win (Fey, Keiser)

New York Times

E.P.A. Proposes First Limits on Climate Pollution From Existing Power Plants

Olympian

With a drug crisis looming, Legislature takes action in one day of special session (Robinson, Pollet)

Peninsula Daily News

State passes drug law in single-day session (Chapman, Tharinger, Van De Wege)

Puget Sound Business Journal

Washington lags most states in tourism recovery, data shows

Suburbs are setting the pace for migration. But patterns are shifting.

Seattle Medium

Kaiser To Pay $140,000 To Settle Racial Harassment Suit

Seattle Times

Students asked for mental health resources, Seattle responds with $4.5M

The dream of decriminalizing is dead, and more from WA’s drug debate (Davis)

WA raises penalties for drug possession, criminalizes public use of drugs (Hackney, Goodman, Trudeau, Davis)

Editorial: Seattle Public Schools leaves community hanging on response to gun violence

Spokesman Review

‘It’s the first step’: Spokane County Commission approves 13th Superior Court judge

Inslee signs drug possession bill that pairs treatment with punishment into law (Jinkins, Billig, Pollet, Dhingra)

WA State Standard

Inslee signs drug policy overhaul into law

Arguments on landmark abortion pill case to be heard Wednesday in appeals court

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima County gets $11.3 million boost from state for broadband infrastructure project

Workers prepare for record-setting heat predicted Friday, Saturday in Yakima Valley

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Teachers raise concerns about lack of air conditioning in the classroom

First-of-its-kind safe space for people living in cars, RVs coming to Interbay

Effort to build new airport in western Washington shifts to expanding existing airports

Drug possession bill passed by Washington state Legislature on first day of special session (Trudeau)

KUOW Public Radio

Gov. Inslee signs new drug possession law after special legislative session

WA Legislature votes on a Blake fix. Now drug courts have to adapt

Snoqualmie Tribe enacts 2% land protection tax to help preserve ancestral lands

KXLY (ABC)

Liberty Lake City Council passes ordinance to give them final say on book bans

Q13 TV (FOX)

New law requires WA boaters to keep 1,000 yards from southern resident killer whales (Lovelett, Lekanoff)

Cascadia Daily News

Seniors face rising rents in ‘affordable’ housing

New Bellingham water taxi increases options to the San Juans

Crosscut

Washington lawmakers make drug possession a gross misdemeanor (Robinson, Pollet)

Your Washington ZIP code may affect your health-care quality

MyNorthwest

WA commission wants feedback on increased ferry rates

Cantwell calls on NASA for continued support of Washington’s aerospace industry

The Stranger

Washington’s War on Drugs Starts Up Again in July (Davis, Trudeau, Macri)

West Seattle Blog

$147 million in city funding announced for affordable-housing projects, none in West Seattle

FOLLOWUP: New state drug law approved; here’s how 34th District legislators voted (Nguyen, Alvarado, Fitzgibbon)