Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Pornography Charges In Anne Arundel County

May 17, 2023

(ODENTON, MD) – Troopers arrested an Anne Arundel County man on Wednesday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence of possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Matthue R. Koontz, 38, of Odenton, Maryland. Koontz is charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography. Koontz was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center for processing.

Beginning in March 2023, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography online. According to a preliminary investigation, investigators obtained media files of child pornography that were being distributed online. Further investigations led to the identification of the suspect in Anne Arundel County.

At about 6:20 a.m. today, members of the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI served a search and seizure warrant at Koontz’s residence. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized at the scene revealed multiple child pornography files. Koontz was arrested at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

