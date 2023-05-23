BostonSight Wins Platinum Hermes Creative Award for Lensy
EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight® announced today that it has won a Platinum Hermes Creative Award, the highest award offered, in the Marketing and Branding category for Lensy: The Cuddly Companion that Teaches About Eye Health. Lensy is an animated scleral contact lens whose goal is to assist in educating young patients about scleral lenses and PROSE® devices.
The Hermes Creative Awards is an international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.
The Lensy creative team includes Dr. Daniel C. Brocks, BostonSight Chief Medical Officer, for his original Lensy design; Lynda Schlosberg of BrandingWorks for the digital Lensy creation; Michele Hart, BostonSight Marketing and Communications Director, for creating and writing “Lensy: A scleral lens story” and developing the plush toy; and Dr. Anna Maria Baglieri of Boston Children’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School and Gail Windmueller, Certified Child Life Specialist affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital, for their input on “Lensy: A scleral lens story.”
A fundraising campaign with Lensy recently concluded in April, spearheaded by Sarah Coleman, BostonSight Marketing and Development Coordinator. The campaign allowed donors to make a financial gift and either receive a Lensy plush toy and book or gift the items to a BostonSight PROSE Network location around the country. Lensy acts as a cuddly companion to those who need comfort and support during scleral lens fitting. Her engaging smile and large eyes make her an exceptionally friendly tool for working with pediatric patients.
Winners were selected from over 200 categories grouped under advertising, publications, marketing/branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications, electronic media, and pro bono. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the Hermes Creative Awards website at www.hermesawards.com.
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology have saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. PROSE® is our medical treatment for the most severe or challenging ocular surface disease cases, delivered via specially trained eye care professionals at top tertiary eye centers. BostonSight SCLERAL® is our commercially available scleral lens used by optometrists worldwide. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America, L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India, and Conóptica in Spain.
