The Original Pickle Shot® is Now Sold at over 9,000 Locations Across the United States
Founded and created in Ocean City, MD, at Pickles Pub, The Original Pickle Shot® has now expanded into several new retail locations across the US
Pickle brine has been around forever, but our Pickle Shot Vodka is the original and the best brine-infused vodka; pickle lovers agree, there’s nothing out there like The Original Pickle Shot®”DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After quickly accelerating distribution through 23 states (soon to be 28,) projecting sales of 100,000+ cases, The Original Pickle Shot® is America’s leading pickle-infused vodka.
— Co-Founder and President, John King
The Original Pickle Shot® started as a great idea between friends in Ocean City, MD and was brought into the national market by the brand’s current co-founder and president, John King. Through trial and error at Pickles Pub, the founding trio sought to give their customers the best possible pickle shot experience, seeking out the perfect brine infusion and ultimately adding a handcrafted, small batch vodka to create The Original Pickle Shot®.
Over the last three years, The Original Pickle Shot® has quickly become a cult favorite with distribution rapidly increasing from 50 locations in 2020, to more recently 9,000+ locations in 2023. New states soon to join their list of 23 include: Iowa, Illinois, New York, and Colorado- which has already exploded with 375 new locations in two months. States to be added soon include Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
The Original Pickle Shot® is currently offered in 50ML ($1.49) and 750ML ($15.99/$16.99) in flavors: Dill and Spicy and the company is excited to announce a new size -375ml (flask size,) coming in July.
The shot is served on its own, ice cold. However, founders also recommend it as the main ingredient in a martini, or even better, a Bloody Mary, several drink recipes can be found on their website.
“Our goal is to make The Original Pickle Shot® a national favorite and have it be the perfect shot in between your favorite drink or a great pickle base to any cocktail ,” says Co-Founder and President, John King. “Pickle brine has been around forever, but our Pickle Shot Vodka is the original and the best brine-infused vodka on the market; pickle lovers agree, there’s nothing out there like The Original Pickle Shot®.”
Fans can visit their custom “Pickle Map” on the website to locate the closest location to buy The Original Pickle Shot® and if it’s not close, they can purchase online depending on the state they are ordering from.
About The Original Pickle Shot®
A carefully crafted, pickle brine infused vodka created at Pickles Pub in Ocean City MD, The Original Pickle Shot® is available in 50ML ($1.49) and 750ML ($15.99/$16.99) in flavors: Dill and Spicy. The Original Pickle Shot® is now distributed in 23 states. With the highest quality ingredients making it gluten free, sugar free, no artificial flavoring and non-GMO; the result is a pickle brine-infused vodka making The Original Pickle Shot® the world's best pickle infused vodka. For more information visit: www.theoriginalpickleshot.com.
