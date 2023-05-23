KDG UI/UX Team Recognized with 2023 Web Excellence Award

KDG is the winner of a 2023 Web Excellence Award

KDG’s UI/UX team wins at the 8th Web Excellence Awards Competition

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the excellence award winners to highlight last year's "best of the best" in web design and development.

KDG’s UI/UX team, based in Allentown, PA, was recognized with the excellence award for their AICUP website redesign in the Website-Association category.

“We are honored to have been recognized with this award,” says Kalyn DeHaven, UI/UX Team Lead at KDG. “We do things a bit differently than your average web design agency. As a high-technology business consultant, we approach every project with the client’s business objectives in mind, developing high-quality, award-winning technology solutions to help the client scale their operations, reach new audiences, and streamline their processes.”

The website redesign project with KDG was built using WordPress and featured a login portal for the association’s members.

The 8th Web Excellence Awards competition saw over 1,200 entries from 39 countries worldwide, including 47 US States and other countries such as Australia, Canada, Italy, the UK, Slovenia, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Germany, and so on. The Web Excellence Awards winners are selected by marketing gurus, advertisers, communications specialists, and web experts. These experts base their evaluation on the innovation, creativity, implementation, and impacts of all the projects submitted.

The Web Excellence Awards primarily aim to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models, and innovative technologies on the Web. The Excellence Awards winners are chosen from six categories: website, advertising & marketing, video and podcast, apps & mobile, social media, and printing. Each category includes themes ranging from activism to health and beauty, fitness, sports, travel, etc. These winners inspire millions to think out of the box through their work and innovative approach. Due to the constantly evolving nature of digital projects and the emergence of distinguished artists, choosing the winners has been challenging and astounding. For more information, visit the Web Excellence Awards online: https://we-awards.com/winners/.

KDG’s UI/UX design team has worked with hundreds of organizations in education, manufacturing, healthcare, e-commerce, real estate, and beyond. In addition to designing and re-designing custom websites, the team also offers UX analysis and compliance services to help organizations meet digital ADA compliance. KDG’s software development, digital marketing, and accounting services teams have also been recognized for their solutions and consulting.

To learn more about KDG, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

About KDG:

KDG (Kyle David Group) is a leading provider of technology and digital services to businesses and organizations across a wide range of industries. Founded in 2001, KDG has a long track record of delivering innovative solutions that help businesses grow and thrive. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, KDG is the partner of choice for businesses looking to leverage technology and digital services to achieve their goals. To learn more, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

About WE-Awards

The Web Excellence Awards provides a platform for entrepreneurs, web developers, and digital gurus to showcase their work and participate in web awards competitions held regularly across the globe. It aims to become one of the most prestigious web competitions to accolade winners' creativity, innovation, and dedication.



