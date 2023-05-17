Submit Release
Judge prohibits pre-arraignment bail in LA County

Los Angeles Judge Lawrence P. Riff signed an order Tuesday which prohibits the city and county from enforcing the 2022 bail schedule for infractions and misdemeanors, and reinstates the zero-dollar COVID emergency bail schedule.

