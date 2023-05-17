Fox Greenberg Public Relations Celebrates 20 Years Of Business
National Lifestyle Boutique Agency Proudly Achieving Clients Business Goals For Two Decades; Named Top Public Relations Agency 2023 By ClutchNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fox Greenberg Public Relations (FGPR), a leading full-service boutique public relations firm, is proud to be celebrating 20 years in business. The firm has been providing top-notch PR and influencer marketing services to clients across various industries including hospitality, beauty, wellness, entertainment, startups, consumer products, among other lifestyle sectors since its inception in 2003.
"Our 20th anniversary is a significant milestone for our firm, and we are thrilled to have reached this point," said Michelle Fox, Co-Founder of Fox Greenberg Public Relations. "Over the past two decades, we have worked with hundreds of clients, helping them achieve their goals and grow their businesses. We are grateful for the trust they have placed in us and look forward to continuing to serve them in the years ahead."
Fox Greenberg Public Relations has a proven track record of success, having helped numerous clients achieve their PR and business goals such as Highgate Hotels, IT’SUGAR, Hamptons Magazine, City Winery, Bellacures, Freedom Moses, and more. The firm's team of experts formulate tailored campaigns to effectively target key demographic media and influencers raising brand awareness.
Fox Greenberg Public Relations has worked with a diverse range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, business-to-consumer, direct-to-consumer, media properties, nonprofits and more. FGPR provides media relations, brand development, public relations, influencer marketing, profile building, strategic partnerships, events and activations for clients.
For more information about Fox Greenberg Public Relations and its services contact info@foxgreenberg.com or please visit www.foxgreenberg.com.
About FGPR
Michelle Fox
Fox Greenberg Public Relations
michelle@foxgreenberg.com