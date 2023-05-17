Submit Release
CANCELED: New York State Board of Real Estate Appraisal to Hold Meeting Friday, May 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE

NEW YORK STATE REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL

THIS MEETING HAS BEEN CANCELED

Members of the New York State Real Estate Appraisal Board will meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.  The meeting will take place at the following locations: 99 Washington Avenue, conference room 505, Albany; 295 Main Street, conference room 803, Buffalo; 123 William Street, conference room 231, New York City; and 276 Waring Road, Rochester.  The public has the right to attend the meeting at any of these locations. 

The Department’s Division of Licensing Services issues licenses to persons in this profession, and the Board of Real Estate Appraisal adopts rules and regulations relating to this discipline.


WHO:           Board of Real Estate Appraisal

WHAT:          Public Meeting of the Board

WHEN:          Friday, May 19, 2023 – 1:00 p.m.

WHERE:       Via Videoconferencing at the following locations:

                        Department of State

                        99 Washington Avenue

                        Conference room 505

                        Albany

 

                        295 Main Street

                        Conference room 803

                        Buffalo

 

                        276 Waring Road

                        Rochester

 

                        123 William Street

                        Conference room 231

                        NYC

