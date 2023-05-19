Christine Hamori, M.D. is Among the 1st Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
I enjoy the challenge of having someone come in and then helping them to look and feel even better...it's exciting to see their confidence boost when they look in the mirror afterwards”HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
— Dr. Christine Hamori
Dr. Christine Hamori, Founder and Medical Director of Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery and Skin Spa, has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Hamori strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results.
With over two decades of experience in plastic surgery, Dr. Hamori has become a trusted figure in the field. Her practice, located in Duxbury, Massachusetts, is a haven where women can embrace their unique beauty and achieve their desired aesthetic goals. Dr. Hamori offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical procedures, including breast augmentation, body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and skin tightening, all tailored to enhance her patients' natural beauty and boost their confidence.
What sets Dr. Hamori apart is her unwavering commitment to patient education and empowerment. She believes in establishing open and transparent communication with her patients, taking the time to listen to their concerns, understand their goals, and educate them on their available options. Dr. Hamori's compassionate approach fosters trust and ensures that her patients are active participants in their healthcare journeys.
The Women's Choice Award highlights Dr. Hamori's exceptional ability to create transformative experiences for her patients. Countless testimonials from women who have benefited from her care speak volumes about her surgical expertise, attention to detail, and genuine concern for their well-being. Patients describe feeling heard, supported, and empowered, resulting in enhanced self-esteem and improved quality of life.
In addition to her remarkable achievements in patient care, Dr. Hamori remains at the forefront of advancements in plastic surgery. She actively participates in professional societies, stays updated on the latest research, and incorporates state-of-the-art techniques and technologies into her practice. Dr. Hamori's continuous pursuit of excellence ensures that her patients receive the highest standard of care and access to cutting-edge procedures.
The Women's Choice Award is a testament to Dr. Christine Hamori's unwavering dedication to women's health and well-being. Through her exceptional skill and compassionate care, she has become a beacon of excellence in the field of plastic surgery. As a Women's Choice Award recipient, Dr. Hamori continues to set the bar high for healthcare providers and inspire women to embrace their beauty and confidence.
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
