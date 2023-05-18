Dr. Mark X. Lowney, (AKA Real Dr. FeelGood), Recognized with the 2023 Healthcare Impact Award
The mission of StudioEros is really to take the stigma and the embarrassment away from aging, specifically what happens to men and women sexually as they get older...”CANTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Top Docs Podcast today announced that Dr. Mark X. Lowney, Founder and Medical Director of StudioEros in Fall River, MA, has been selected to join its annual Healthcare Impact Award List for 2023.
— Dr. Mark X. Lowney
The 2023 Healthcare Impact Award celebrates deserving doctors and healthcare providers who put a priority on patient education and make an impact on their local community and on a national level. When a doctor or other healthcare provider makes an impact, not only are they helping their patients, but they are also helping the community become a better place with their devotion to patient wellbeing.
Lori Werner, Founder of the Top Docs Podcast says, “We appreciate the selfless commitment that healthcare providers make to their community. We are honored to award great doctors and medical professionals our 2023 Healthcare Impact Award. The Top Docs Podcast is built on the belief that medical professionals are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to educate and contribute in very unique ways.”
Werner continues, “Our award winners are selected for their contributions to patient education and focus on improving the health and wellness of people in their local communities and also nationally. These leading experts are often featured on podcasts, webinars, and in the media. Many also host in-person patient education events and are featured speakers throughout the United States. It's important for patients to trust that their healthcare provider is an expert and our 2023 award winners have shown themselves to be leaders in their field.”
Throughout his career, Dr. Mark Lowney has demonstrated exceptional dedication to his patients' well-being. His approach to women’s anti-aging and sexual wellness combines compassion, expertise, and a strong emphasis on patient education. By actively engaging with his patients, he ensures that they understand their conditions, treatment options, and preventive measures, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health.
"Receiving the Healthcare Impact Award is an immense honor, and I am grateful for this recognition," said Dr. Lowney. "My goal has always been to provide my patients with the highest quality of care while prioritizing their awareness of the latest advancements in treatment that may benefit their unique health challenges. By fostering a collaborative environment and providing them with the knowledge they need, I believe we can make a lasting impact on their lives and the community as a whole."
Dr. Lowney's dedication to patient education extends beyond the walls of his practice. He has actively engaged in various community outreach programs, delivering educational seminars and workshops to raise awareness about women’s health conditions. By sharing his expertise with both healthcare professionals and the general public, he has contributed significantly to the overall well-being of women in Fall River and beyond.
Dr. Mark X. Lowney (AKA Real Dr.FeelGood) is the first and only physician in New England who is double board certified in both Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as Cosmetic Surgery. He specializes in breast augmentation, body sculpting, and other cosmetic procedures. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and a Fellow of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is the founder of Advanced Body Sculpting of New England and president of Highland Obstetrics and Gynecology, Inc., both located on 484 Highland Avenue in Fall River, Massachusetts.
Learn more about Dr. Mark X. Lowney HERE.
About the Healthcare Impact Award:
The Healthcare Impact Award recognizes outstanding doctors and healthcare providers who prioritize patient education and make a positive impact on their local community and beyond. It celebrates individuals who go beyond the call of duty to enhance patient care and promote health education. The award aims to honor healthcare professionals who make a significant difference in the lives of their patients and inspire others in the medical field.
For media inquiries or to learn more about Dr. Mark Lowney and the StudioEros, please contact:
Zach Lowney at (508) 672-5260
Dr. Mark X. Lowney
StudioEros
+1 508-672-5260
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Preview - Discover The Truth About Bio-Identical Hormone Optimization