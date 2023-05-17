OneWell Health Care now offering respite services in Orange County

OneWell Health Care Logo

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care

Phone: (844) 720-WELL

Email: info@onewell.org

OneWell Health Care, a company that offers home health care services nationwide, is pleased to announce that they will now be delivering respite care services in Orange County, California. For people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), respite care offers temporary relief to family members or primary carers. An afternoon of respite can be scheduled, as well as multiple days or even weeks. Care can be given at the participant's home or a Respite Care Worker's home. OneWell has been offering IDD Services in San Diego County for the past year and is excited to be expanding its respite services in Orange County.

"We at OneWell are thrilled to announce the opening of our new services in Orange County! We are excited to bring our expertise and dedication to this vibrant community and to provide high-quality services and support to individuals and families in need. Our team is honored to be a part of the Orange County community, and we look forward to building strong partnerships and making a positive impact in the lives of those we serve," said Nevin Dursun, Director of OneWell Health Care, California.

“We have expanded our IDD services in one of the most beautiful places in the world, Orange County. I am very proud of our leadership and team in California. We are committed to focusing on our client’s health and wellness. We are making a difference in every community in California. Our promise is to be trusted and a reliable partner for the regional center, communities, and underserved individuals in Orange County. Our mission is to deliver better quality services while building stronger relationships in the communities,” said Aytekin Oldac, Founder and CEO of OneWell Health Care.

###