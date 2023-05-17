On-ramp Closure Planned at Interstate 29 and 41st Street in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 12, 2023

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. –The southbound on-ramp at Interstate 29 (exit 77) at 41st Street will close the morning of Monday, May 15, 2023, as part of the 41st Street DDI project.

The road closure will be in effect for up to two months to reconstruct the southbound on-ramp. The project includes grading and paving work.

Detours will be in place to guide motorists to the 26th Street exit via Marion Road and Louise Avenue. Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times on the 41st Street DDI project. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area. Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around all project closures.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com.

Text-in Option Available for 41st Street DDI Project Updates:

For updates on major traffic changes on the 41st Street DDI project in Sioux Falls, commuters can now subscribe to a free text service. To subscribe, simply text 41stDDI to the local number 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe for the 41st Street DDI project updates at any time. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

