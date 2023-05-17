Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the Distracted Driving Patent Portfolio
The patent owner's mission was to create safer driving. Their tech accomplished that and now every major phone and automobile company has adopted their technology.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Distracted Driving patent portfolio owned by Mobile Communications Technology, LLC.
The Distracted Driving patent portfolio contains 9 US patents within 3 patent families. The patent portfolio covers technology to help prevent distracted driving. The patented technology includes using hands-free operation and a Do Not Disturb mode to safely enable or automatically disable mobile phone features while driving. The portfolio was developed by industry advocate Safe Operating Solutions, focused on creating safer roads and reducing automobile accidents by using distracted driving technology.
The Distracted Driving patent portfolio offers the opportunity to acquire a unique patent portfolio with core safety technology applicable to mobile phones and automobile safety systems. The inventions are being implemented by many mobile device manufacturers, automobile manufacturers, and mobile carriers.
One key patent covers using hands free operation to enable mobile features that were previously disabled while driving. A second key patent in the portfolio describes disabling the text input on a mobile device when the device is moving at driving speeds. These patented technologies are implemented by numerous large companies that create either mobile phones or the platforms that enable their use in an automobile.
Vitek IP has developed claim charts outlining the demonstrated use and value of the patented technology.
Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q3 2023. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact us via email at info@vitek-ip.com.
About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over four decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek’s patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world’s largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit www.vitek-ip.com.
