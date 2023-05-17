Pluto7 Strengthens Alliance with Google Cloud & SAP accelerating Data Transformation with Google Cloud Cortex Framework
Pluto7 Strengthens Its Alliance with Google Cloud and SAP to Accelerate Data Transformation with AI Solutions Powered by the Google Cloud Cortex FrameworkMILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pluto7, a Google Cloud partner and SAP SilverEdge Partner, today announced an expanded collaboration with SAP and Google Cloud at Sapphire 2023. This alliance aims to maximize the value from business data through innovative solutions and analytics and Google Cloud's innovations in AI.
Pluto7's solutions will optimize business insights across various functions like marketing, sales, supply chain, and finance, contributing to a more integrated and efficient business environment. These tools will also help enhance inventory management, improve advertising return on investment, and centralize data, all powered by the Google Cloud Cortex Framework.
As a leading cloud solutions provider, Pluto7 is uniquely positioned to harness the best of SAP BTP along with Google Cloud's offerings, including BigQuery, Vertex AI, PaLM API, Generative AI App Builder, and Cloud SQL, and transform business systems across retail, CPG, hi-tech, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors.
Pluto7's solutions, available for Google Cloud and SAP BTP, are powered by the Google Cloud Cortex Framework and utilize numerous data signals. These tools can facilitate real-time market trend analysis, enabling swift, informed decisions on demand forecasting and inventory management.
The Google Cortex Framework helps us bring together data from various areas of your business –such as Salesforce, SAP supply chain data, and SAP finance data—all under one data platform that works synergistically between BTP and Google Cloud. This creates a comprehensive view of your entire operation, providing you with a holistic understanding of your business.
Pluto7's user-friendly solutions feature an intuitive interface, machine-learning models, and interactive dashboards. Our low-code, no-code UI simplifies data interpretation and action.
Pluto7's Solution accelerators, such as Planning in a Box and Demand ML, can have the entire system up and running in just two weeks. Tailored to specific needs using client data samples, these solutions are accessible to both business users and enterprise architecture teams, adhering to Pluto7's transparent methodology.
The SAP Sapphire 2023 event unveiled the following exciting outcomes of the SAP and Google Cloud alliance, all of which Pluto7 is ready to help businesses capitalize on:
Unifying SAP Datasphere with Google Cloud’s data cloud for real-time access to critical business data.
Simplifying data landscapes for real-time data estate views, maximising investment value.
Enhancing insights with Google Cloud's advanced AI/ML models, enabling quick, data-driven decisions within SAP Workflows and UI.
Google Cloud and SAP made a breakthrough announcement, removing data silos to easily merge SAP and non-SAP data and apply AI and ML to these combined datasets. With over 250 successful engagements across the data transformation spectrum, Pluto7 is primed to seize this opportunity.
Now is the time for businesses to evolve. With Pluto7's expertise, SAP users can holistically transform their data strategy, leveraging advanced analytics to support long-term growth and success.
Dive into an immersive experience with live data powered by Google Cloud, expert guidance from SAP data specialists, and tailored use cases. Explore data modeling techniques and receive a comprehensive step-by-step guide to unlock the full potential of your enterprise data.
