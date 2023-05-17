BANDALOOP Inspires Wonder at Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson
Innovative dancers celebrate human spirit on the walls of the Eisemann Center within the Patterson & Associates Performance Row at festival in Richardson.RICHARDSON, TX, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival, in partnership with the Charles W. Eisemann Center, presents BANDALOOP on May 19-20 in an immersive and dynamic approach to activating public space within the Patterson & Associates Performance Row. BANDALOOP will give two performances on Friday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., and three performances on Saturday, May 20 at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. These are intricately choreographed routines in which BANDALOOP uses the Eisemann Center front (south) side and east Performance Drive side as their dance walls.
BANDALOOP celebrates the human spirit, nature and communities through dance that uses climbing technology to expand and challenge what is possible. An innovator of vertical performance, BANDALOOP was founded by Amelia Rudolph and under the artistic direction of Melecio Estrella, the work re-imagines dance, activates public spaces, and inspires wonder and imagination in audiences around the world. BANDALOOP trains dancers and youth at home and on tour and has performed live for literally millions of people. BANDALOOP is based in Oakland, CA, where the company incubates and produces work for its local audiences and for touring performances presented around the globe.
BANDALOOP is funded by The City of Oakland, The National Endowment for The Arts and a diverse set of individual donors who support our work from around the world. Follow on Instagram @BANDALOOPing and find out more info at www.bandaloop.org.
Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival is May 19-21 and the Methodist Richardson Amphitheater Stage headliners include Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, X Ambassadors, Judah & The Lion, Little River Band, Jimmie Vaughan and The Tilt-A-Whirl Band, and The Romantics. The Karbach Love Street Stage headliners feature Bidi Bidi Banda, Squeezebox Bandits, La Pompe, and Two Bit String Band.
Ticket Information
Regular sales include VIP packages, weekend passes and daily admission tickets. General admission for tickets for Friday and Saturday is $35 online or $45 at the gate, Sunday is $20 online or $25 at the gate, and a three-day pass is $75 online only. Kids ages 12 and under receive free admission.
The VIP Friends of the Festival Packages are $400 includes two VIP wristbands for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Access to preferred VIP seating at Methodist Richardson Amphitheater Stage, Complimentary food and beverage, shade and relaxed seating in the Texans Credit Union VIP Hospitality Lounge, a VIP Parking Pass and access to the amenities of general admission.
Festival Hours and Location Information
The annual, three-day event is held at Galatyn Urban Park Center, located just north of Galatyn Parkway on the east side of U.S. 75 (Central Expressway) in Richardson.
Hours for the 2023 festival are:
o Friday, 6 p.m.-midnight
o Saturday, 11 a.m.-midnight
o Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Festival Food and Other Attractions
The festival provides a variety of food and drink options, family-friendly activities and shopping from local vendors.
- BURST Oral Care WF! Food Court offers a craft beer garden, wine garden and an array of tasty cuisines, including festival favorites.
- Kids attending the festival can explore their wild side in the Champion Energy Services WF! Kids area, where they can keep moving and grooving while bands rock on stage.
- The Prosperity Place WF! Marketplace is located in the heart of the festival, and offers art, décor, clothing and accessories created by talented artists and novelty vendors.
- The Renaissance Hotel in Richardson is the official hotel sponsor, and festival hotel packages include tickets with the room reservations.
About Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival
Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival began in 1993 and is produced by the City of Richardson Parks & Recreation Department. Follow Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival on social media with the official hashtag #WAMFEST23 or visit www.wildflowerfestival.com for more information.
