Court Managers Receive Professionalism Awards

Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby recently recognized two Judicial Branch court managers who have consistently demonstrated professionalism and who have gained the respect of their peers. Randolph County Court Manager Mike Scearce and Union County Court Manager Valerie Laney were recently presented with the Chief Justice's Certificate of Excellence "in recognition of their professionalism and for treating others the way they would want to be treated."

Randolph County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge James P. Hill said that Searce “has gone above and beyond in his efforts to maintain and organize Civil Superior Court and he maintains a positive attitude which contributes to a very positive work environment.”

Laney is described as "friendly, kind, and has a keen sense of humor – which helps a lot when you are actively managing cases that involve families in courts that are constantly evolving with new technology, new judges, new processes, rules, and forms." Laney has served as a domestic case coordinator, a family court administrator, and is now a court manager. Union County Chief District Court Judge Erin S. Hucks says Laney “has dedicated 21 years of her life to ensuring that our District Court runs effectively and efficiently. She is extremely hard-working and always willing to help anyone within our office regardless of whether such assistance is in her job description. She is the reason our office continues to improve."