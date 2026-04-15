Halifax Accountability & Recovery Court Celebrates Graduate, Marks Milestone in Transformational Justice

The Halifax Accountability & Recovery Court (HARC) held its inaugural graduation ceremony on April 2, 2026, recognizing the successful completion of the program by participant Wayne Parker (pictured center above) and celebrating the life-changing impact of recovery-focused justice.

In the ceremony, Chief District Court Judge Teresa Freeman highlighted the court’s mission of combining accountability with meaningful support to help individuals overcome substance use and mental health challenges. Since its inception, HARC has worked to enhance public safety by providing intensive court supervision, treatment resources, and structured probation, all aimed at breaking the cycle of recidivism. Participants are guided by three core principles: honesty, punctuality, and personal responsibility, with ongoing support from a multidisciplinary team that meets regularly to assess progress.

“HARC is where accountability meets hope,” said Chief Judge Freeman during opening remarks. “Our goal is to return healthy, productive, and law-abiding citizens to the community while closing the revolving door of the criminal justice system.”

Wayne Parker, the program’s first graduate, was recognized for his perseverance and commitment over a 19-month journey. Since entering the program in August 2024, Parker demonstrated consistent growth, accountability, and resilience.

“I have seen him on the difficult days, when progress felt slow and the path forward uncertain,” said Judge Freeman. “But he showed up, did the work, and step by step changed the direction of his life.”

Congressman Don Davis, NCAOC Director Ryan Boyce, Halifax County Commissioner Vernon Bryant, and Kerwin Pittman delivered remarks and offered congratulations to Parker. The ceremony also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of judges, court staff, law enforcement, treatment providers, and community stakeholders, whose dedication makes the program possible. Special thanks were extended to the families and loved ones of participants for their unwavering support.