Chief Justice Paul Newby Issues Proclamation for Guardian ad Litem Child Advocate Month

ESTABLISHED BY STATUTE IN 1983, THE NORTH CAROLINA GUARDIAN AD LITEM PROGRAM HAS BEEN SERVING ABUSED AND NEGLECTED CHILDREN FOR MORE THAN 40 YEARS. IN RECOGNITION OF THE SERVICE OF NORTH CAROLINA GUARDIAN AD LITEM’S CHILD ADVOCATE VOLUNTEERS AND PRO BONO ATTORNEYS TO NORTH CAROLINA’S ABUSED AND NEGLECTED CHILDREN, THE MONTH OF APRIL 2026 IS HEREBY DECLARED “NORTH CAROLINA GUARDIAN AD LITEM VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION MONTH” FOR THE JUDICIAL BRANCH.

WHEREAS, the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem program has a distinguished record of public service through its work to enhance the quality of life for abused and neglected children for more than 40 years; and

WHEREAS, all 100 counties in North Carolina have a Guardian ad Litem program; and

WHEREAS, Guardian ad Litem volunteers come from a variety of professional, educational, and personal backgrounds, and act as advocates for abused and neglected children in the complicated and often unfamiliar court and child welfare systems; and

WHEREAS, Guardian ad Litem Pro Bono Attorneys are a vital part of the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem program, and are needed to successfully advocate for cases on appeal to ensure that a child’s best interest continues to be heard; and

WHEREAS, abuse and neglect have long-term personal, economic, and social costs, hurting children today and impacting North Carolina’s future; and

WHEREAS, the court appoints Guardian ad Litem advocates to serve as officers, helping to improve the quality of information presented to the court; and

WHEREAS, more than 3,300 Guardian ad Litem advocates and over 100 pro bono attorneys donate their time to serve the abused and neglected children of North Carolina; and

WHEREAS, April is Volunteer Appreciation Month, an observance that is recognized annually in the United States as a time to honor the contributions of volunteers through National Volunteer Month; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I DO HEREBY ORDER THAT THE MONTH OF APRIL 2026, BE DECLARED AS “GUARDIAN AD LITEM VOLUNTEER MONTH” FOR THE JUDICIAL BRANCH OF THE STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA. THIS THE 8TH DAY OF APRIL, 2026.