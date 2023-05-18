INSPYR Solutions Announces Acquisition of Ntelicor, Expanding Consulting and Solutions Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- INSPYR Solutions (the “Company”), a leading IT staffing and technology solutions firm, announced today that it has acquired Ntelicor, LLC (“Ntelicor”), an IT staffing and solutions company. This acquisition will strengthen INSPYR Solutions’ national presence as the Company seeks to expand its brand and further enhance its capabilities to serve its talent and clients.
Originally founded in 2002, INSPYR Solutions was formed through the combination of TekPartners, a P2P Company, and Genuent. The Company has since grown to employ nearly 2,000 professionals nationwide across twelve key markets. The Company is an experienced provider of information technology staffing and solutions to blue chip customers across a variety of end markets. Since 2021, INSPYR Solutions has been a portfolio company of A&M Capital Partners.
Based in Dallas, Texas, Ntelicor is a national provider of highly technical strategic staffing and consulting services across numerous end markets, including aviation, hospitality, manufacturing, and the federal government. Founded in 1998, Ntelicor currently employs over 200 professionals with an array of technical skill sets.
Kip Wright, Chairman and CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “We are very excited to welcome the Ntelicor team to the INSPYR Solutions family. Ntelicor has a proven track record of success in the industry and has built an attractive portfolio of top clients that made them an excellent choice to partner with INSPYR Solutions. We look forward to continuing to build on that legacy of success as we work together toward our shared goal of increasing our influence in the IT staffing and solutions space across various industries. This will enable us to support new clients in these verticals and offer enhanced services to those we already work with.”
“Our team is thrilled to join the INSPYR Solutions family and build on our mutual success. Together, we will be better positioned to facilitate the type of long-term growth that will allow us access to new and exciting opportunities for development,” said Mark Cohen, CEO of Ntelicor. “We are looking forward to working with the INSPYR Solutions team to expand our geographic footprint, add to our service offerings, and enhance the solutions we provide in the public and private sectors.”
About INSPYR Solutions
As a leading technology solutions company, we connect top IT talent with clients to provide innovative business solutions through our IT Staffing, Professional Services, and Infrastructure Solutions divisions. There are four elements that set us apart and serve as pillars of our company philosophy: Quality, Expertise, People, and Relationships. By always striving for excellence in these areas and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly together with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at inspyrsolutions.com.
About A&M Capital Partners
A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of $3.1 billion. A&M Capital Partners has a strong and referenceable track record of serving as a trusted partner to founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance required to take businesses to the next level of success. A&M Capital Partners invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services.
About Alvarez & Marsal Capital
Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $4.65 billion in assets under management across six funds and four investment strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal (“A&M”), one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. Alvarez & Marsal Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing, with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge and global corporate relationships, making Alvarez & Marsal Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. Alvarez & Marsal Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT with offices in Los Angeles, CA and London, England. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com.
Contact
Ale Amesquita
Director of Business Development, A&M Capital Partners
ale@a-mcapital.com
424.354.5238
Milgrim Bello
