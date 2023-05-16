Senate Acts to Strengthen Judicial Accountability and Transparency

Enhancing the Authority of the Commission on Judicial Conduct: S4398, sponsored by Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, strengthens the budgetary independence of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, makes CJC proceedings public once a judge is charged with misconduct, and extends the CJC’s jurisdiction to judges who retire while under formal charges.

Audio-Visual Recordings of Judicial Proceedings: S160, sponsored by Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, provides for audio-visual recordings of judicial proceedings. This bill will give the public greater access to audio-visual coverage of judicial proceedings while permitting reasonable restrictions considerate to the needs of witnesses.

Lobbying Disclosure for a Nomination to State Office: S4152, sponsored by Senator Michael Gianaris, closes a loophole in the lobbying laws that allow lobbyists to work in secret when promoting or opposing candidates for judgeships and other State offices. The bill requires lobbyists to disclose their activities related to Senate-confirmed appointments, just as they already disclose their activities related to promoting or opposing legislation.

Public Posting of Judges Financial Disclosures: S1571, sponsored by Senator Michael Gianaris, equalizes transparency rules between legislators and judges by requiring the public, online posting of annual financial disclosures of State-paid judges. Under current law, legislators, but not judges, must publish online their annual disclosure statements.

Annual Reporting on Judicial Training, Performance, and Security: S6665, sponsored by Senator Michael Gianaris, requires annual reports from the Office of Court Administration to the Legislature and the governor on court system operations. It requires OCA to report on legal training programs conducted for judges, on case backlogs, and on threats made against, and security measures provided for court personnel. The report on case backlog data must be posted online for public review.

Monitoring and Review of Bail Data for Judicial Bias: S6417, sponsored by Senator Jamaal Bailey, allows the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to monitor, investigate, and comment on bias in the court system in matters of pretrial release and detention.

Annual Training for Judges: This bill, S4397, sponsored by Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, authorizes the Chief Administrator of the Courts to require and provide annual training regarding bail, recognizance, and commitment procedures and standards for all judges exercising preliminary jurisdiction over any offense.