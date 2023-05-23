2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) Targets June 13 Launch
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) seeks to be the first US-based ETF to offer 2x leveraged exposure to crypto futures
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (Ticker:BITX)PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Volatility Shares today announced that it intends to launch the 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (Ticker: BITX) on June 13, 2023, to be listed on the CBOE BZX Exchange.
BITX seeks to be the first US-based ETF to offer leveraged long exposure to the cryptocurrency futures market.
BITX will seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the return of the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll Index (Ticker: SPBTFDUE) by investing in Bitcoin futures contracts trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Disclosure
The fund has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission but it is not yet effective. An investment in the fund cannot be made, nor money accepted, until the registration statement is effective. The information in the preliminary prospectus is not complete and may be changed. The final prospectus should be read carefully before investing, and when available may be obtained from the same source. This communication is not an offer to sell fund shares and is not soliciting an offer to buy fund shares in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. A preliminary prospectus which contains this and other information about the fund may be obtained by calling 866-261-0273. Read it carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible. The fund does not directly invest in bitcoin. The Fund presents different risks from other funds, may only be suitable for knowledgeable investors who understand the consequences of seeking daily (2x) investment results, including the impact of compounding on Fund performance. Investors in the Fund should actively manage and monitor their investments, as frequently as daily. An investor in the Fund could potentially lose the full value of their investment within a single day. The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin. Instead, the Fund seeks to benefit from increases in the price of Bitcoin Futures Contracts for a single day.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor of the 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF.
One may not directly invest in an index.
The S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll Index is designed to measure the performance of the CME Bitcoin Futures market and is rebalanced on a daily basis between the front contract and the next month’s contract.
John Carter
Arro Financial Communications
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter