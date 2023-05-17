Smartech Created the Buzz at Ligna Show 2023 with its Autonomous Manewfacturing™ Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTECH, a leading technology vendor to the traditional manufacturing sector, has been hosting this week wood manufacturers at its booth at LIGNA 2023. There has been fantastic interest in its AI-powered software: Autonomous Manewfacturing™ as well as in its systems for the reduction of raw material use in production, offering sustainability improvements to operations and more profitability to manufacturers.
On Thursday May 18th, Oren Yahav, AI Director at SMARTECH, will be speaking at LIGNA Stage at 2.40 pm in Hall 12. His talk titled "Is Autonomy the Future of Wood-Based Panel Manufacturing?" will be live-streamed and available online here.
Attendance at SMARTECH’s booth is high with fruitful business discussions and networking between visitors from major wood-based panel companies, ecosystem partners and industry media. Hanoch Magid, SMARTECH CEO said: “We are happy to attend for the first time as an exhibitor at LIGNA show, we met many friends, customers and partners that showed strong interest in our game-changing solutions and we invite them to open with us the Champagne and celebrate the show’s success on Thursday 18th May at 4pm.”
LIGNA taking place in Hannover, Germany between May 15-19, is the largest global tradeshow for the wood-based panel industry and SMARTECH, a trusted vendor to panel manufacturers welcomes attendees to visit its booth at Hall 26 C28.
About SMARTECH
SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw materials use and unleashing the latent potential of data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart and autonomous factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, data-driven and sustainable assets.
SMARTECH – Manewfacturing™ Technologies is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America.
Nathalie Vaknin, VP Marketing
