Free Streaming Service Mometu Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with Asian American Pacific Islander Collection

As an independent streaming service, our goal is to amplify independent voices from across the world. Our AAPI catalogue is one of the largest in free streaming for fans everywhere.” — Bryan Louzil, VP of Business Development at Mometu

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mometu, the free independent streaming service, has launched a collection of film and TV titles that prominently feature its Asian American and Pacific Islander stories and creators to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month.The Asian Heritage collection amplifies the streamer’s slate of Asian American and Pacific Islander stories, and comprises hours of hand-curated programming, including huge hits “Shock Wave 2,” “The Policeman’s Lineage” and “The Rescue.” The collection also boasts familiar faces with “The Invincible,” “Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong,” and “Changeland.” Plus, it will feature dedicated live channels from Asia.The month of May is observed as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.Speaking on the collection, Bryan Louzil, VP of Business Development at Mometu, said: “As an independent streaming service, our goal is to amplify independent voices from across the world. Our AAPI catalogue is one of the largest and reflects on the cultures, experiences, and contributions of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander characters that have served as on-screen representation for fans everywhere. We will continue to collaborate with global creators to bring histories and cultures to the forefront, all year round.”To see the full line-up, visit mometu.com Mometu is a start-up streaming service, providing premium live and on-demand programming using innovative free ad-supported television (FAST) technology. Dedicated to the discovery of thought-provoking movies, documentaries, TV series, and live channels, what sets Mometu apart is its catalog of over 10,000 hand-curated titles – compiled without the use of AI – that bring greater representation to under-the-radar creatives and contains cult favorites that can no longer be found online.

