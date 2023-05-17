Meeting with the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang

TAJIKISTAN, May 17 - On May 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met in Beijing with the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Honorable Li Qiang.

A wide range of cooperation issues between Tajikistan and China were discussed at the meeting.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, stated that over the past ten years, the strategic partnership between Tajikistan and China has reached a qualitatively new level, and these relations are an example of good neighborliness and sincere friendship.

It was emphasized that trade between the countries has been steadily increasing, and last year its increase was ensured by almost 40 percent. This will allow both countries to significantly increase the volume of trade in the near future.

During the meeting, issues of relations between the two countries in the fields of industry, energy, transport, agriculture, digital economy, e-commerce, implementation of large infrastructure projects and cooperation in the mining industry were discussed.

The attraction of modern Chinese technologies in the sector of processing of agricultural products, especially cotton, vegetables and fruits, and the development of cooperation in the fields of cocooning and pharmaceuticals were considered important.

In this context, it was deemed necessary to resolve the issue related to granting permission for the export of more agricultural products of Tajikistan to China as soon as possible.

The parties also addressed other issues of interest.