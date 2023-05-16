Commencement of the state visit in the People's Republic of China

TAJIKISTAN, May 16 - On May 16, 2023, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived on a state visit in the city of Beijing, People's Republic of China.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, was warmly met by the high-ranking representatives of the Government of the neighboring country, China, at the Beijing International Airport, which was festively decorated to welcome the distinguished guest.

In order to receive the Honorable Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, a parade of honor was lined up and the national flags of Tajikistan and China were hoisted.

It is expected that during this visit, President Emomali Rahmon will hold fruitful meetings with the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, high-ranking leaders of the Government of this country and representatives of reputable Chinese companies with a view to strengthening and expanding friendly and cooperative relations.

Also, as part of the state visit in the People's Republic of China, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, will participate in the First "Central Asia-China" Summit.