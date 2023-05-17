The President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

On May 16, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) Margareta Söderfelt.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly reaffirmed the interest of the OSCE PA in continuing the established fruitful cooperation with neutral Turkmenistan, which pursues a creative, far-sighted foreign policy aimed at ensuring peace, prosperity and sustainable development in the regional and global dimensions.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the program of the visit to Ashgabat includes participation in the International Conference “The Role of Neutral States in Strengthening Security, Stability and Dialogue in the OSCE Region”, dedicated to the importance of neutrality in addressing emerging challenges of our time. The head of state expressed confidence that this visit, within the framework of which a number of bilateral meetings are also planned, will give a new impetus to the further development of partnership between Turkmenistan and the OSCE PA.

Turkmenistan proceeds from the fact that at present the inter-parliamentary dialogue is one of the most important tools for promoting a constructive partnership, maintaining mutual understanding and trust between states and peoples. In this context, the success of our country's cooperation with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, which is becoming more progressive, was noted.

Thus, the delegations of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan take an active part in the sessions of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, as well as in various seminars held under its auspices. Our country supports the effective involvement of parliamentarians in the activities of the OSCE and the expansion of forms of cooperation and is ready to contribute to the promotion of the goals of the Organization to strengthen comprehensive security.

In this regard, during the meeting, the relevance of coordinating common efforts in ensuring economic development, stable international energy supplies, as well as in such areas as ecology and environmental protection, rational use of water resources was emphasized.

Along with this, the need to continue the exchange of experience in the field of human rights protection and interaction to strengthen democratic institutions and the rule of law was noted.

The head of state and the Chairman of the OSCE PA reaffirmed the readiness of Turkmenistan and the OSCE PA to expand the long-term partnership, the intention to continue to strengthen constructive inter-parliamentary ties, filling them with new content.