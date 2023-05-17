Polyphthalamide Resin Market Size, Share, Forecast, Trends And Overview For 2023-2032

Polyphthalamide Resin Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Polyphthalamide Resin Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Polyphthalamide Resin Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the polyphthalamide resin market size is predicted to reach $2.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The growth in the polyphthalamide resin market is due to rising demand for personal care products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest Polyphthalamide Resin market share. Major players in the polyphthalamide resin market include BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Akro-Plastic GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ems-Chemie Holding AG.

Polyphthalamide Resin Market Segments

•By Product: Unreinforced Plain, Glass Fiber Reinforced, Carbon Fiber Reinforced, Mineral-Filled, Hybrid

•By End User: Automobile, Electrical And Electronics, Machinery, Personal Care

•By Geography: The global polyphthalamide resin market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polyphthalamide (PPA) resin is a semi-crystalline, aromatic polyamide that is used in LED headlights, fuel and coolant lines, motor bobbin parts, and pump wear rings, among others. It has good thermal, mechanical, and physical properties.

