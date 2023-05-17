Polyphthalamide Resin Market Size, Share, Forecast, Trends And Overview For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Polyphthalamide Resin Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Polyphthalamide Resin Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the polyphthalamide resin market size is predicted to reach $2.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.
The growth in the polyphthalamide resin market is due to rising demand for personal care products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest Polyphthalamide Resin market share. Major players in the polyphthalamide resin market include BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Akro-Plastic GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ems-Chemie Holding AG.
Polyphthalamide Resin Market Segments
•By Product: Unreinforced Plain, Glass Fiber Reinforced, Carbon Fiber Reinforced, Mineral-Filled, Hybrid
•By End User: Automobile, Electrical And Electronics, Machinery, Personal Care
•By Geography: The global polyphthalamide resin market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Polyphthalamide (PPA) resin is a semi-crystalline, aromatic polyamide that is used in LED headlights, fuel and coolant lines, motor bobbin parts, and pump wear rings, among others. It has good thermal, mechanical, and physical properties.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Polyphthalamide Resin Market Trends
4. Polyphthalamide Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
