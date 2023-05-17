Nursery And Floriculture Production Market Size Expected To Reach $463 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's Nursery And Floriculture Production Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 17, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Nursery And Floriculture Production Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers nursery and floriculture production market data and every facet of the nursery and floriculture production market research. As per TBRC’s nursery and floriculture production market forecast, the nursery and floriculture production market global size is predicted to reach a value of $463.53 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.62% through the forecast period.

Surging commercial real estate construction is expected to propel the growth of the nursery and floriculture production markets going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest nursery and floriculture production market share. Major nursery and floriculture production companies include Costa Farms LLC, Altman Specialty Plants Inc., Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Rocket Farms Inc., Bell Nursery Holdings LLC, Metrolina Greenhouses Inc., Bailey Nurseries Inc., Beekenkamp Verpakkingen.

Nursery And Floriculture Production Market Segments

1) By Type: Trees, Shrubs, Flowers, Vegetable Seeds, Other Types

2) By Application: Household, Plant Garden, Plant Research Center, Commercial Greenery, Other Applications

3) By End User: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

These types of floriculture productions are businesses that specialize in cultivating nursery plants, flowers, and crops in any type of undercover environment (greenhouses, cold frames, cloth houses, and lath houses).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Nursery And Floriculture Production Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

