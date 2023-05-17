OpenPlay Launches Developer Network for Customized API Integrations with DataArt as Lead Partner
With our platform APIs coupled with DataArt’s industry reach, we can now put incredibly powerful integrations in our clients’ hands quickly.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenPlay Inc., provider of the music industry’s leading platform for asset and catalog management, has launched a new Developer Network that will enable fast and highly customized API integrations for OpenPlay clients. The lead partner for the network will be DataArt, a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solving problems.
— Edward Ginis, Co-Founder and Chief Client Officer at OpenPlay
Under the companies’ preferred partnership agreement, DataArt will dedicate a team of engineers and resources to the OpenPlay product, enabling complex API integrations to be readily implemented. This includes both internal and external integrations, allowing users to easily leverage metadata and assets stored in OpenPlay with third-party partners who provide services such as streaming metrics, lyric search, copyright registration, and more. In addition, any API customization completed for any OpenPlay client will be made available for all other clients to use.
“We’ve consistently been impressed with DataArt throughout our industry, often intersecting with our teams and technologies. Their expertise in the music space, strong technical capabilities, and a large global team make them an ideal anchor partner for the OpenPlay Developer Network,” said Edward Ginis, Co-Founder and Chief Client Officer at OpenPlay. “With our platform APIs coupled with DataArt’s industry reach, we can now put incredibly powerful integrations in our clients’ hands quickly, allowing them to focus on connecting and integrating internal royalty systems, e-commerce platforms, and artist portals — all grounded against their catalogs.”
“OpenPlay is doing immensely important work for the music and entertainment community. We are excited to join their Developer Network as the lead partner,” said Gregory Gor, Global Head of Media and Entertainment Business at DataArt. “We believe our partnership will empower many organizations to maximize the value of their data and digital assets.”
OpenPlay’s platform enables labels, publishers, and distributors to upload their music catalogs and organize all associated data and assets in one place. Clients can leverage this data to create electronic press kits (EPKs), run analytics on their catalogs, generate custom reports, and much more. The company also recently introduced Direct Delivery, giving clients the ability to deliver audio and video straight to market via the latest DDEX standards, using their own licenses.
For more information on OpenPlay, visit http://openplaydirect.com.
About DataArt
With over 25 years of experience, DataArt is a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading brands in the Music and Entertainment industry. DataArt is uniquely positioned to address surging demand for enterprises everywhere in the world given its global reach, industry expertise, highly redundant and secure infrastructure, and continued investments in its delivery capacity and proprietary R&D. Headquartered in New York City, DataArt now employs over 6,000 professionals in 20+ locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Latin America.
For more information, please visit http://dataart.com.
About OpenPlay
OpenPlay is the music industry’s leading asset management platform, trusted by major labels and independents alike to manage their catalogs — it bridges the gap between content creation, metadata management, assets, and delivery. Designed and built from the ground up by music industry experts, OpenPlay services customers that manage the largest libraries of valuable media assets in the world. OpenPlay’s coupling of an intuitive interface with an extremely powerful enterprise toolset places it in a class above its competitors. With offerings for multiple different industry verticals, their entire suite of applications has solutions for every company no matter their size. Learn more about OpenPlay at http://openplaydirect.com.
