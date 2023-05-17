Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 18, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Kingsville Township

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Athens Lee Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana Wellsville Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Coshocton Jackson Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Chagrin/Southeast Council of Governments

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Suburban Health Consortium

10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Amanda Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Franklin Eastland Preparatory Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Richland Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Harrison Lakeland Academy Community School

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Highland Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Knox Mount Vernon City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Lawrence Mended Reeds Services, Inc.

7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021 Compliance Examination MED

Lucas Lucas County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Winterfield Venture Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Avenue School of Arts

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Meigs Village of Syracuse

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Miami Village of Bradford

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Montgomery City of Oakwood Health Department

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Oakwood

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Dayton Athletic Vocational Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Shelby Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Trumbull Maplewood Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Baughman Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

