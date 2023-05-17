Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 18, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Kingsville Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Athens Lee Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Wellsville Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Coshocton Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Chagrin/Southeast Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Suburban Health Consortium
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Amanda Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Franklin Eastland Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Richland Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Harrison Lakeland Academy Community School
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Knox Mount Vernon City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Mended Reeds Services, Inc.
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Lucas Lucas County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Winterfield Venture Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Avenue School of Arts
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Village of Syracuse
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Miami Village of Bradford
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Montgomery City of Oakwood Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Oakwood
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Dayton Athletic Vocational Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Trumbull Maplewood Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Baughman Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

