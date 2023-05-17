Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 18, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Kingsville Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Athens
|Lee Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Wellsville Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Coshocton
|Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Chagrin/Southeast Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Suburban Health Consortium
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Amanda Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Franklin
|Eastland Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Richland Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Harrison
|Lakeland Academy Community School
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highland
|Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Knox
|Mount Vernon City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Mended Reeds Services, Inc.
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Lucas
|Lucas County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Winterfield Venture Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison Avenue School of Arts
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs
|Village of Syracuse
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Miami
|Village of Bradford
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Montgomery
|City of Oakwood Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Oakwood
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Dayton Athletic Vocational Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Trumbull
|Maplewood Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Baughman Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.