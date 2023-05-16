About the meeting with the delegation of Goetzpartners company

On May 16, 2023, negotiations were held between the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev and the delegation of the German company Goetzpartners.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of topical issues of bilateral trade and economic partnership.

An exchange of views also took place in the context of the implementation of promising projects in the economy and investment cooperation.