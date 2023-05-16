NDDOT begins bridge repair projects in Grand Forks District

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) began bridge rehabilitation work on multiple bridges this week in the Grand Forks district.



Work will take place in the following locations:



Minto – Highway 81 south of Minto over the Forest River.

Johnstown Interchange – Interstate 29 near Exit 157 and on Grand Forks County Road 1.

Merrifield Separation – Interstate 29 near mile marker 135 and on Grand Forks County Road 6.

Pembina River – Interstate 29 southbound south of Exit 215.

Pembina Interchange – Interstate 29 near Exit 215 and on Pembina County 55.

Lane widths will be reduced, and traffic control will be in place allowing one lane of traffic across the bridges at a time.



The travelling public can expect narrow lane widths and short delays. The work is expected to be complete in September.



The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

