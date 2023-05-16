Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,786 in the last 365 days.

NDDOT begins bridge repair projects in Grand Forks District

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) began bridge rehabilitation work on multiple bridges this week in the Grand Forks district.

Work will take place in the following locations:

  • Minto – Highway 81 south of Minto over the Forest River.
  • Johnstown Interchange – Interstate 29 near Exit 157 and on Grand Forks County Road 1.
  • Merrifield Separation – Interstate 29 near mile marker 135 and on Grand Forks County Road 6.
  • Pembina River – Interstate 29 southbound south of Exit 215.
  • Pembina Interchange – Interstate 29 near Exit 215 and on Pembina County 55.

Lane widths will be reduced, and traffic control will be in place allowing one lane of traffic across the bridges at a time.

The travelling public can expect narrow lane widths and short delays. The work is expected to be complete in September.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

MEDIA CONACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

You just read:

NDDOT begins bridge repair projects in Grand Forks District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more