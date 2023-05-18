Award-Nominated Comedy "Yellow Bird" to be featured at the Los Angeles Film Festival, Independent Film Showcase
"Yellow Bird," directed by and starring Angus Benfield, is a multi-award winning family-friendly comedy, and is set to soar at the LA International Film Festival.
We are incredibly proud of “Yellow Bird,” showcasing at the LAFF’s Independent Film Showcase, the festival is truly a preeminent showcase for outstanding new filmmakers like our own, Angus Benfield.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LAMA Entertainment is thrilled to announce the selection of the heart-warming comedy, "Yellow Bird," directed by Angus Benfield, to the esteemed lineup of films in competition in the Los Angeles Film Festival’s Independent Film Showcase (IFS).
Event Details:
Film: Yellow Bird
Director: Angus Benfield
Screening Date: May 27th, 2023
Time: 9:45 pm
Location: Regal Cinemas / L.A. LIVE 14
Tickets: here
"Yellow Bird" is a poignant comedy about the search for happiness, featuring a stellar cast, including director Angus Benfield (“Inventing Anna,” “NCIS”) in the lead role, alongside Brian Doyle-Murray ("Caddyshack," "Groundhog Day"), Kathy Garver ("Family Affair"), and Plastic Martyr ("Little Women: LA," "Botched”).
Set in a small-town grocery store aptly named "The Yellow Bird," the film tells the story of Jake, a once-successful PR specialist now grappling with sobriety, a critical gnome, and personal failings, as well as Scotty, the store manager caught in a job he doesn't love.
The IFS Film Festival is a premier event celebrating independent filmmaking. “Yellow Bird” will screen alongside films by industry heavyweights, including Josh Brolin, Charlie Day, Eva Longoria, Jacqueline Bisset, Mike Binder, Jay Leno, Bill Maher, Tom Arnold, Shepard Fairey, and Ulrich Schnauss of Tangerine Dream.
"We are incredibly proud of “Yellow Bird,” showcasing at the LAFF’s Independent Film Showcase as this festival has truly become a preeminent showcase for outstanding new filmmakers, like our own, Angus Benfield," said Ruth Benfield, LAMA Entertainment and Distribution Co-Founder.
For more information about LAMA Entertainment, please visit LAMAentertainment.com. To purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/los-angeles-ifs-film-festival-may-24th-31st-2023-tickets-633741547027.
