Today is a Good Day Receives $100,000 Donation

(L-R) Debra Labant, OneDigital Director of Operations, CEO & Co-Founder of Today is a Good Day Martha Sharkey, Co-Founder Paul Sharkey and OneDigital Principal Michael Troy gathered to celebrate the Kistler Tiffany Foundation donation of $100,000 to Today is a Good Day.

The Kistler Tiffany Foundation’s Unrestricted Gift Will Assist Families with Preterm or Sick Babies in Hospital NICUs

We are proud to be able to support the Today is a Good Day mission as these funds will be put to good use helping vulnerable families.”
— OneDigital Principal Michael Troy

FLOURTOWN, PA, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ability to impact more families with a preterm or sick baby in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU.) That’s what a $100,000 donation from The Kistler Tiffany Foundation makes possible for the Today is a Good Day organization. The donation comes at a critical time as services are expanding with more hospital partners.

“We are proud to be able to support the Today is a Good Day mission as these funds will be put to good use helping vulnerable families,” said OneDigital Principal Michael Troy. “We encourage other benefactors to step forward to support Today is a Good Day with financial support, they won’t be disappointed with the strong impact they can have.”

According to Today is a Good Day Founder and CEO Martha Sharkey, The Kistler Tiffany Foundation’s donation will go towards general operations and program support. Included are the assembly of thousands of care packages for NICU parents each year. “This is the largest single donation we’ve ever received,” Sharkey said. “It both humbles and motivates us. We have so much work to do and these funds will help us advance our mission.”

About Today is a Good Day
Inspired by their experience at a NICU in a suburban Philadelphia hospital, Martha and Paul Sharkey founded the nonprofit organization Today is a Good Day in 2014. Today is a Good Day’s mission being to provide personal and financial support for families with babies in the NICU.

