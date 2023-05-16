Grant Marsh Bridge scheduled for maintenance Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 westbound will be temporarily reduced to one lane Thursday, May 18, due to bridge maintenance.



The maintenance is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



