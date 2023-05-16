Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,602 in the last 365 days.

Grant Marsh Bridge scheduled for maintenance Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 westbound will be temporarily reduced to one lane Thursday, May 18, due to bridge maintenance.

The maintenance is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. 

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

MEDIA CONACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

You just read:

Grant Marsh Bridge scheduled for maintenance Thursday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more