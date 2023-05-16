Read more about The agenda for the June monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is published
Board Meeting Agenda
June 8, 2023
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Parole Board Hearing Room
2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive
5th Floor, East Tower
Atlanta, Georgia 30334
I. Call to Order
II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Terry E. Barnard
III. Approval of Agenda
IV. Adoption of Minutes from May 2, 2023, Board Meeting
V. Old Business
Provisionally Adopted Amendment to Board Rule 475-3-.05 - La’Quandra Smith, Director of Legal Services
VI. New Business
A. Election of Parole Board Chair and Vice-Chair for FY 2024
B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner, Director of Training and Investigations
C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole
VII. Public Comment - (Note: Only comments regarding matters presented to the Board during this meeting are allowed at this time. Comments on a specific offender can be made by contacting our call center at 404.656.4661.)
VIII. Adjournment