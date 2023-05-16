Read more about The agenda for the June monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is published

Board Meeting Agenda

June 8, 2023



Time: 10:00 A.M.

Location: Parole Board Hearing Room

2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive

5th Floor, East Tower

Atlanta, Georgia 30334

I. Call to Order

II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Terry E. Barnard

III. Approval of Agenda

IV. Adoption of Minutes from May 2, 2023, Board Meeting

V. Old Business

Provisionally Adopted Amendment to Board Rule 475-3-.05 - La’Quandra Smith, Director of Legal Services

VI. New Business

A. Election of Parole Board Chair and Vice-Chair for FY 2024

B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner, Director of Training and Investigations

C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole

VII. Public Comment - (Note: Only comments regarding matters presented to the Board during this meeting are allowed at this time. Comments on a specific offender can be made by contacting our call center at 404.656.4661.)

VIII. Adjournment