Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,655 in the last 365 days.

Governor Signs Bill to Create Apprenticeship Office

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds this month signed a new law that will establish the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship inside IWD beginning July 1.

Starting July 1, the new office would become chiefly responsible for the registration and certification of Iowa apprenticeship.

The transition will move Iowa to become a State Apprenticeship Agency (SAA), better positioning the state to promote innovation in Registered Apprenticeships and create more efficiencies for programs that involve high school students, job seekers, and employers in occupations across the state.

“Iowa continues to be a leader in Registered Apprenticeship, and taking this critical step will make us even more competitive, innovative, and prepared to meet today’s workforce challenges,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The Iowa Office of Apprenticeship will position our state to create even more career pathways for Iowans and expand the opportunities we have helped champion as a state.”

For more information about the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship, visit this website.

You just read:

Governor Signs Bill to Create Apprenticeship Office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more