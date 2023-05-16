Governor Signs Bill to Create Apprenticeship Office

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds this month signed a new law that will establish the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship inside IWD beginning July 1.

Starting July 1, the new office would become chiefly responsible for the registration and certification of Iowa apprenticeship.

The transition will move Iowa to become a State Apprenticeship Agency (SAA), better positioning the state to promote innovation in Registered Apprenticeships and create more efficiencies for programs that involve high school students, job seekers, and employers in occupations across the state.

“Iowa continues to be a leader in Registered Apprenticeship, and taking this critical step will make us even more competitive, innovative, and prepared to meet today’s workforce challenges,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The Iowa Office of Apprenticeship will position our state to create even more career pathways for Iowans and expand the opportunities we have helped champion as a state.”

For more information about the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship, visit this website.