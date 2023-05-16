Gordon McKernan Maximizes NIL Partnerships to Support the Miracle League at Cypress Mounds
Gordon McKernan’s team and his NIL partners joined the Miracle League for their final games of the season to show their commitment to uplifting the community.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys showcased the remarkable impact of its Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) student-athlete partnerships by teaming up with the Miracle League at Cypress Mounds. McKernan’s collaboration with Tigers Baseball’s Tre Morgan, Gavin Guidry and Gavin Dugas, as well as Tigers Football’s Shelton Sampson Jr., exemplifies his firm's commitment to community engagement and empowerment.
The Miracle League is a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to participate in organized baseball games. The league operates on specially designed fields to accommodate players with various mobility challenges, fostering an inclusive environment for all participants.
After partnering with the Baton Rouge baseball league last year, McKernan knew he wanted to partner with it again. Last week, some of McKernan's team members and NIL partners joined forces with the Miracle League for their final games of the season. Embracing the "buddy system," they stood with the Miracle League’s players on the field and ran the bases alongside them. Moreover, McKernan's NIL student-athlete partners stepped up to the plate by pitching and catching during the games.
The games concluded with an awards ceremony to commemorate the Miracle League’s players' remarkable achievements throughout the season. During this momentous occasion, McKernan's NIL partners proudly presented medals and Gordon-branded rally towels to each of the players.
The joy and enthusiasm shared by all in attendance created an atmosphere of camaraderie and support. By fostering inclusivity, empowerment and unforgettable experiences, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys continues to engage and support the local communities.
To learn more about the Miracle League at Cypress Mounds and how you can get involved, please visit its website.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
