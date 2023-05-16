Eagle Pass CBP officers seize hard narcotics worth over $270K

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized hard narcotics that totaled over $270,000 in street value.

Packages containing nearly 21 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

“Our CBP officers’ knowledge of concealment methods, combined with their use of available assets and technology played a key role in the discovery,” said Acting Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on May 13th at the Camino Real International Bridge, after CBP officers encountered a passenger bus traveling from Mexico. The bus was referred for further examination. Following non-intrusive inspection system and K-9 inspection, CBP officers discovered packages containing a total 20.6 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within a water reservoir of the bus. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $275,521.



CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

