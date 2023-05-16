Guitar Legend Juan Carlos Quintero Signs Management Deal With Amy Worthington of Inner Knot Records
EINPresswire.com/ -- Guitar legend Juan Carlos Quintero has recently signed a management deal with longtime business associate Amy Worthington of Inner Knot Records. “Juan Carlos is that rare musician that not only excels in the performance and writing space, but who also has an innate understanding of business, and in particular, the business of music,” states Amy. “I am excited to build on our 20+ year history and formalize a management role for such a talent. The aim is to combine our music business acumen and to continue expanding his brand footprint while promoting a ramped-up touring schedule. Juan Carlos is born to be on the road-we are keen to working together to ensure he continues his robust release schedule of incredible music and to bring it live to audiences across the globe.”
“It’s a privilege to work with Amy. We have experienced years of collaboration in many areas in music providing a seamless shorthand that complements our partnership in many ways. I’m thrilled she has encased her talents towards a distinguished management position and now representing my interests in all facets of music. I look forward to achieving new milestones resulting from our renewed synergy!” stated JCQ.
Owner of Inner Knot Records, Amy Worthington has worked with several heavy hitters for the past 25 years including King Crimson and Robert Fripp, David Sylvian, Juan Carlos Quintero, Bill Bruford, Jacqui Naylor, Tesla and John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin). She has handled manufacturing and distribution for all of their catalogues and has overseen North American operations throughout her tenure. She is also purveyor of a powerhouse mail order shop and has created exclusive lines of merch for numerous artists. Amy and Juan Carlos have collaborated on a variety of musical projects the past 20 years, including co-production on albums, booking of shows and festivals. Recent projects have integrated marketing, manufacturing, and distribution services in partnership with Quintero’s record label, Moondo Music LLC.
A 30-year veteran, JCQ has experienced multiple facets in the music industry as a recording artist, label owner, composer/publisher and TV & Film music executive. Producing and composing has been the forefront of a distinguished career while establishing a succession of critically acclaimed chart-topping albums in Latin Jazz, Contemporary Jazz, World Music and Smooth Jazz categories. Recognized as a renowned international jazz artist, JCQ’s signature-led guitar voice veiled over genuine original works serve as pillars of a unique global brand - fusing contemporary jazz stylings alongside authentic rhythms emanating from his native homeland, Colombia SA.
Be on the lookout for Desserts, a new album from Juan Carlos, arriving August 11, 2023 on Moondo Music.
For more information:
juancarlosquintero.com
moondomusic.com
Press inquiries:
Billy James
“It’s a privilege to work with Amy. We have experienced years of collaboration in many areas in music providing a seamless shorthand that complements our partnership in many ways. I’m thrilled she has encased her talents towards a distinguished management position and now representing my interests in all facets of music. I look forward to achieving new milestones resulting from our renewed synergy!” stated JCQ.
Owner of Inner Knot Records, Amy Worthington has worked with several heavy hitters for the past 25 years including King Crimson and Robert Fripp, David Sylvian, Juan Carlos Quintero, Bill Bruford, Jacqui Naylor, Tesla and John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin). She has handled manufacturing and distribution for all of their catalogues and has overseen North American operations throughout her tenure. She is also purveyor of a powerhouse mail order shop and has created exclusive lines of merch for numerous artists. Amy and Juan Carlos have collaborated on a variety of musical projects the past 20 years, including co-production on albums, booking of shows and festivals. Recent projects have integrated marketing, manufacturing, and distribution services in partnership with Quintero’s record label, Moondo Music LLC.
A 30-year veteran, JCQ has experienced multiple facets in the music industry as a recording artist, label owner, composer/publisher and TV & Film music executive. Producing and composing has been the forefront of a distinguished career while establishing a succession of critically acclaimed chart-topping albums in Latin Jazz, Contemporary Jazz, World Music and Smooth Jazz categories. Recognized as a renowned international jazz artist, JCQ’s signature-led guitar voice veiled over genuine original works serve as pillars of a unique global brand - fusing contemporary jazz stylings alongside authentic rhythms emanating from his native homeland, Colombia SA.
Be on the lookout for Desserts, a new album from Juan Carlos, arriving August 11, 2023 on Moondo Music.
For more information:
juancarlosquintero.com
moondomusic.com
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com