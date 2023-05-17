Digital Health Networks Launches CINEHEALTH International Film and Video Festival Focusing on Health & Wellness Content
World’s first healthcare-focused streaming television network to showcase innovative storytelling across video, film, TV, and audio at Digital Pharma East
CINEHEALTH combines the tradecraft of storytelling with the power of personal experience. Extraordinary experiences captured on film and video that are incredibly moving and thought-provoking.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Health Networks, a global leader in healthcare-focused original content production and OTT streaming, announces the inaugural CINEHEALTH International Film and Video Festival where “The CINEHEALTH Awards” will be presented in the following categories: Feature Films, TV episodic series, short-form videos, social media, and Tik Tok reels.
The festival is the first and only international film festival focusing exclusively on health and wellness. CINEHEALTH works to bring the community together through patient and HCP engagement using innovative storytelling.
The judging panel consists of individuals who span across the entertainment and healthcare sectors including celebrities and producers as well as life sciences and media executives.
The event will culminate in a live event during Questex’s Digital Pharma East in September of 2023 in Philadelphia, PA.
Digital Pharma East is a leading event for the life sciences community, dedicated to advancing pharma marketing innovation. It is an immersive, informative, and thought-provoking event featuring top-tier keynote speakers, insightful case studies, engaging panel discussions, and much more. It is organized by the Fierce Pharma editorial and conference teams at Fierce Pharma, part of Questex.
“CINEHEALTH combines the tradecraft of storytelling with the power of personal experience,” said Jon Cody, CEO of DHN.
“Extraordinary patient, caregiver, and HCP personalized experiences captured on film and video that are incredibly moving and thought-provoking.”
“We thrilled to partner with Digital Health Networks on the exciting launch of The CINEHEALTH Awards. The awards program is an excellent fit for our Digital Pharma East event, which celebrates and showcases innovation in pharma marketing. We look forward to celebrating all the finalists and winners during the Digital Pharma East conference on September 11-14, 2023 in Philadelphia,” said Jennifer Woods, Vice President, Fierce Life Sciences Events, Questex.
Content submission and registration to attend the event are now being accepted on the CINEHEALTH website at www.cine-health.com
About Digital Health Networks
Founded in 2018 and made up of key executives from the film, television, agency, medical profession, and pharmaceutical media industries, Digital Health Networks focuses on important consumer health verticals such as cancer, diabetes, chronic pain, autism, healthy ageing, and many others. The network provides inspirational content and real stories that allow people to have an emotional and personal connection while providing educational resources about their conditions. DHN features thousands of hours of streaming content across its channel portfolio and operates a genre-based studio that produces and distributes original feature films, television series, and live events targeting healthcare communities across the globe. www.dhn.tv
# # #
