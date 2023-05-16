Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,537 in the last 365 days.

Read more about The monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is June 8, 2023

May 16, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE
OPEN MEETING

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled for Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.  The meeting will be held in the Board’s Fifth Floor Hearing Room at 2 Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.

Please note that offender cases are not discussed or considered during monthly Board meetings.

 

______________________________
La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.
Director of Legal Services
Executive Secretary to the Board

 

You just read:

Read more about The monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is June 8, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more