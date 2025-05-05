The Monthly Meeting of the Georgia Parole Board is June 10, 2025
May 5, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE
OPEN MEETING
Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled for Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board’s Fifth Floor Hearing Room at 2 Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.
Please note that offender cases are not discussed or considered during monthly Board meetings.
______________________________
La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.
Director of Legal Services
Executive Secretary to the Board
Legal Disclaimer:
